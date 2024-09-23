Totalitarian Playbook: UN Votes on ‘Pact for the Future,’ Pushing Totalitarian Agenda and Threatening Sovereignty with Digital Controls and Radical Climate Mandates

World leaders at the United Nations Summit have officially adopted the so-called “Pact for the Future,” a sweeping agreement that purportedly aims to address the world’s most pressing issues.

However, beneath its glossy promises lies a dangerous move towards centralized, top-down control that could have devastating consequences for individual freedoms, national sovereignty, and democratic governance.

The Pact, hailed by the UN Secretary-General as a “vision for the future,” includes initiatives like the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

But for many, this reads more like a manifesto for totalitarian governance than a collaborative effort to improve international cooperation. This grandiose Pact is being marketed as the solution to the problems of tomorrow, but critics are rightfully sounding alarms over its deeply troubling implications.

One user wrote, “This international order is irredeemably corrupt and has pernicious aspirations. What they offer is global thecnocratic totalitarianism. We must resist this with all we have within us!! Sic semper tyrannis!!”

Another wrote, “The Pact for the Future has been adopted. More UN bureaucracy, more international funds to maintain, more global summits, more climate policy and more genderism. Less sovereignty, less efficiency. Instead of focusing on peace, the UN is pushing the world into the false hope of a paradise of “global governance.”

Another commented, Pact for the future is the pact to enslave, remove borders, destroy sovereignty, give all to 1% of the world. The UN is the most dangerous org on the earth and people must demand their countries divest and dismantle the UN.”

The Global Digital Compact presents itself as a framework for digital cooperation and AI governance. But what it truly represents is an unprecedented attempt by unelected bureaucrats at the UN to gain control over the internet and the data of billions of people worldwide.

Hidden behind promises of “digital safety” and “human rights” is a commitment to centralize control of online content, allowing governments and global tech elites to dictate what is acceptable speech, effectively silencing dissent and curbing free expression.

Equally concerning are the Pact’s provisions on sustainable development and climate change, which essentially function as a Trojan horse for economic control.

The agreement calls for a reform of international financial institutions, granting more influence to developing countries. But in practice, this could lead to a redistribution of wealth and resources from prosperous nations to corrupt regimes with little regard for the rights or well-being of their citizens.

