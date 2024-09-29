REPORT: Tim Walz Gives Middle Finger to Trump Supporter While at Michigan Football Game (VIDEO)

Democrat Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz appeared to give Trump supporters the middle finger while attending Michigan’s recent football game against Minnesota on Saturday.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, as Tim Walz arrived at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan, several Wolverine fans outside the stadium started booing Walz.

In a newly surfaced video circulating on X, Walz appears to give the middle finger to Trump supporters attending the game.

In the video, as Walz exits Michigan Stadium through a tunnel, a fan shouts, “Trump 2024, Baby!”

Shortly after the Michigan fans shouted their support for Trump, Walz flicked off the fans.

WATCH:

A Michigan fan yelled Trump 2024 at Tampon Tim and he gave him the middle finger.pic.twitter.com/9RE2SNRNKF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 29, 2024

Per MSN:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was booed by Michigan fans as he attended “The Big House” to watch the Wolverines face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday. Michigan fans were made to wait in the rain outside the stadium as Walz and his entourage were ushered in by security, and they weren’t made to feel welcome. The democratic vice presidential nominee is from Minnesota but put his allegiances aside and claimed it was a dream to attend a home Michigan game. Walz was seen speaking with students and did have some fan backing as several supporters held up signs endorsing him and presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Here was how people on X reacted to Walz’s antics:

Tim Walz stuck his middle finger up at a Michigan fan who yelled “Trump 2024 Baby!” Is this who you really want as VP, someone who can’t even maintain composure or control himself? Shame on you, Stolen Valor Tampon Tim Walz! pic.twitter.com/Q19bJ2qANX — mandala (@mandala_mandy) September 29, 2024