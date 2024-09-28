Michigan Fans Wait in the Rain to Boo Tampon Tim at Big House on Saturday

by
Michigan fans boo Tampon Tim in the rain in Ann Arbor.

Tampon Tim Walz attended the Michigan football game against the Minnesota Gophers in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan fans stood out in the rain to boo the freakishly weird Minnesota governor.

When his entourage pulled up to the game the Michigan fans booed and told him to, “Get out of here!”

Like his running mate, Kamala Harris, Tampon Tim has no support.

Real Americans do not want the violence and communism they’re selling. It’s that simple.

This was brutal.

The average American does not support this weirdo clown.

Tim Walz is always weird. Always.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 