Michigan Fans Wait in the Rain to Boo Tampon Tim at Big House on Saturday

Tampon Tim Walz attended the Michigan football game against the Minnesota Gophers in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan fans stood out in the rain to boo the freakishly weird Minnesota governor.

When his entourage pulled up to the game the Michigan fans booed and told him to, “Get out of here!”

Like his running mate, Kamala Harris, Tampon Tim has no support.

Real Americans do not want the violence and communism they’re selling. It’s that simple.

Tampon Tim gets booed outside the Big House pic.twitter.com/tW3VsHaZ6P — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 28, 2024

This was brutal.

The average American does not support this weirdo clown.

Tim Walz is always weird. Always.