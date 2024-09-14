Tim Walz Delivers Bizarre Speech in Wisconsin, Tells His Supporters to Have ‘Hard Conversations’ with Strangers in the Grocery Store to Convince Them to Vote For Him (VIDEO)

Minnesota Democrat Governor and VP nominee Tim Walz made a campaign stop in Superior, Wisconsin on Saturday.

Ironically, Walz encouraged Wisconsin voters to approach people in grocery stores and tell them to vote for him.

Thanks to the Biden-Harris Regime, grocery prices are up more than 22% compared to when Trump was in office.

Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote for the ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ which led to the worst inflation crisis in 100 years.

Now Tim Walz is telling his supporters to approach people in the grocery store to tell them to vote for the woman who is responsible for soaring food prices.

Brilliant.

“Trying to have that hard conversation in the produce aisle with the person you saw there at the grocery store and ask, ‘have you voted yet?'” Walz said.

Watch:

Tim Walz says the key to winning the election is "having that hard conversation in the produce aisle with the person you saw there at the grocery store and ask 'have you voted yet?'"pic.twitter.com/ToHHS9tDre — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2024

Tim Walz’s wife Gwen Walz, told the audience to “turn the page,” copying Kamala’s statement at the debate.

“I kind of liked it when she did this, ‘turn the page,'” Gwen Walz said of Kamala.

To make it even creepier, Gwen Walz encouraged the audience to copy her hand movements as she repeatedly shouted, “Turn the page!”

Watch:

These are the people who are telling us that Republicans are the weird ones

pic.twitter.com/2zKzF5Esel — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 14, 2024

There is something very off about Tim Walz.

Watch: