Three Americans Accused of Trying to Overthrow Congo President Sentenced to Death – Biden-Harris State Department Issues Weak Statement

Three Americans who were tortured into confessing they tried to overthrow the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been sentenced to death.

If the Biden Regime doesn’t step in and negotiate on behalf of the three American men, they will be executed by firing squad.

The US Government has not declared the three American men were wrongfully detained by the DRC’s government so US official won’t likely negotiate their release.

A Congolese military court on Friday sentenced three American men – Tyler Thompson, 21, Marcel Malanga, 21, Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 35 – to death for an attempted coup.

In May, Thompson, Malanga and Zalman-Polun were seen on video begging for their lives after they were tortured and accused of trying to overthrow the Congolese government.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Three Americans accused of attempting a failed coup in Congo. Why are they there? pic.twitter.com/5zz2sMQjie — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) May 19, 2024

The alleged attempted coup reportedly involved up to 50 people who attacked the Congolese President’s palace. Christian Malanga, father of Marcel Malanga, was the mastermind behind the coup.

Christian Malanga and five others were killed during the ambush in May.

The Biden-Harris Department of State issued a weak statement in response to the death sentence.

“We understand that the legal process in the DRC allows for defendants to appeal the court’s decision,” State Department spokesman Matt Miller said.

