Three Americans Accused of Trying to Overthrow Congo President Sentenced to Death – Biden-Harris State Department Issues Weak Statement

Three Americans who were tortured into confessing they tried to overthrow the president of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been sentenced to death.
If the Biden Regime doesn’t step in and negotiate on behalf of the three American men, they will be executed by firing squad.
The US Government has not declared the three American men were wrongfully detained by the DRC’s government so US official won’t likely negotiate their release.
A Congolese military court on Friday sentenced three American men – Tyler Thompson, 21, Marcel Malanga, 21, Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 35 – to death for an attempted coup.
In May, Thompson, Malanga and Zalman-Polun were seen on video begging for their lives after they were tortured and accused of trying to overthrow the Congolese government.
The alleged attempted coup reportedly involved up to 50 people who attacked the Congolese President’s palace. Christian Malanga, father of Marcel Malanga, was the mastermind behind the coup.
Christian Malanga and five others were killed during the ambush in May.
The Biden-Harris Department of State issued a weak statement in response to the death sentence.
“We understand that the legal process in the DRC allows for defendants to appeal the court’s decision,” State Department spokesman Matt Miller said.
NBC News reported:
When 21-year-old Tyler Thompson boarded a plane in Utah this April, his step-mother Miranda Thompson thought he was bound for South Africa, traveling with his high school buddy, Marcel Malanga, in a once-in-a-lifetime trip to explore the world.
Instead, he was entangled in the deluded efforts of a self-styled warlord to overthrow the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of Africa’s largest nations, in a series of events that unfolded over five months and ended with his death sentence, delivered by a Congolese military court on Friday.
Thompson, Malanga and 35 others, who were convicted for taking part in the botched coup, were charged with terrorism, murder, criminal association and illegal possession of weapons, among other charges.
Thompson’s family — who told the BBC in June that they had “zero idea” how he ended up in the DRC — said the verdict had left them “heartbroken,” and that they continued to believe in Tyler’s innocence. Malanga’s mother, Brittney Sawyer, also says her son is innocent.