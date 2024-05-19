BREAKING: Three Americans BEG FOR THEIR LIVES on Film After They Are Accused of Attempting to Overthrow Congolese Government – Ringleader of Coup Attempt Identified (VIDEO)

Three Americans were reportedly caught trying to help overthrow the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Government in the capital city of Brazzaville early Sunday morning, an incident that left several individuals dead.

As Reuters reported, the Congo’s military successfully thwarted a coup attempt near the presidential palace, around 4 A.M. Sunday. The incident reportedly involved about 50 individuals.

Another attack took place at the nearby home of Vital Kamerhe, a member of parliament who is in line to become speaker, during the coup attempt according to Kamerhe’s spokesman, Michel Moto Muhima.

Reuters reported that Moto Muhima also revealed two guards and an attacker were killed in that incident.

Below is alleged footage showing the three Americans being taken into custody by Congo armed forces.

JUST IN: Three Americans are accused of being involved in a failed coup attempt in Congo that left multiple people dead. According to the Democratic Republic of Congo military, they stopped an attempted coup near the presidential palace. Among the 50 people who were involved… pic.twitter.com/MllFIQ0sRH — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 19, 2024

One of the detained Americans has been identified as a 36-year-old U.S. citizen born in Maryland. His passport has been circulating online.

Congo Military spokesman Sylvain Ekenge told Reuters that Christian Malanga, a Congolese politician based in the United States, was the mastermind behind the coup. Malanga was reportedly killed during the operation after he resisted arrest.

“Malanga was definitively neutralized during the attack on the Palais de la Nation, a certain Aboubacar was neutralized during the attack on the residence of Vital Kamarhe, and the others – around 50 including three American citizens – were arrested and are currently undergoing interrogation by the specialized services of the Armed Forces,” Ekenge said.

Al Jazeera reported Malanga previously appeared in a live-streamed video surrounded by several people in military uniform, warning Congo President Felix Tshisekedi they were coming to take him out.

“Felix, you’re out. We are coming for you,” Malanga said.

The U.S. Ambassador to Congo, Lucy Tamlyn, acknowledged reports of American citizens’ involvement in the failed coup and vowed to help Congo authorities hold those responsible accountable.

“Please be assured that we will cooperate with the DRC authorities to the fullest extent as they investigate these criminal acts and hold accountable any U.S. citizen involved in criminal acts,” she said.

Reuters noted the U.S. embassy earlier issued a security alert warning of “ongoing activity by DRC security elements” and reports of gunfire in the area.