Thousands Of Iraqis Attempt to Storm US Embassy in Baghdad Following Hezbollah Leader’s Targeted Killing

by
Iraqi Shiites protest in Baghdad against the US following the targeted assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Twitter screengrab

As reported at The Gateway Pundit, Hezbollah terrorist group leader Hassan Nasrallah is now dead. Apparently, this didn’t go over so well among Shiite Muslims in Baghdad. According to Geller Report, thousands of Iraqis attempted to storm the US embassy in Baghdad.

On her blog Pamela Geller says, “Videos show protesters clashing with security forces in riot gear can be seen among the large crowd, along with flags of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Force.”

One Twitter account described these rioters as Hezbollah-affiliated.

Another pointed out, “Harris may have a Benghazi-like disaster on her hands unless something is done quickly. Pray for our embassy staff, their families, and those tasked with protecting them.”

While our embassy seems to be safe as of now this highlight yet again how the Iraq war was a disaster creating civil unrest in Iraq and allowing the Mullahs in Iran to add it to their Islamist sphere of influence.

More from Baghdad.

A Shiite leader threatened to burn down the US Embassy.

Photo of author
Seth Segal
Seth is an active member of the conservative movement. Seth is a member of TPUSA’s Alumni Association and is Outreach chair of The New York State Young Republicans. Follow me on Twitter @conservative013.

You can email Seth Segal here, and read more of Seth Segal's articles here.

 