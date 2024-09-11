Texas Democrat Smokes a Joint in Bizarre Pro-Marijuana Campaign Ad (VIDEO)

A Texas Democrat has released a somewhat bizarre campaign ad in her bid for the state’s House of Representatives.

In a campaign post on the X platform, Sally Duval explains that her main reason for seeking political office is to change the state’s marijuana laws.

She explains:

My name is Sally Duvall, and I’m running for the Texas House of Representatives. You might already know what’s in this, but do you know who has no idea and no way to test it? Law enforcement. They arrest people every day for marijuana possession, but they don’t have the funding to test if it’s illegal marijuana or a federally legal hemp product. Our laws are confusing and unclear, while marijuana remains illegal for most Texans. Hemp products that can get you high, like Delta 8, Delta 9, and THCA, are being sold at more than 7,000 retailers statewide. Our Lieutenant Governor, he wants to both regulate and ban these products. It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that you can’t do both of these things. Fortunately, we don’t have to choose between safety and legalization. We can and should have both, but it’s going to take leaders who know enough and care enough to do what’s right. My opponent doesn’t, which is a real shame. Not only will legalization and regulation help support our small farmers and medically complex Texans, but the tax revenue could be used to help fund education, public health, and mental health services.

My name is Sally Duval, and I’m running for Texas House of Representatives, and it’s HIGH time for a change. If you agree that we need leaders who will ensure that Texans have access to safe, tested marijuana products, chip in today: https://t.co/r25fbUhVIA pic.twitter.com/xFeYVBNELg — Sally Duval for TX House Dist 73 (@SallyForTexas) September 9, 2024

Duval later summarizes her “unconvential” ad in a pitch for donations on the ActBlue platform.

“Yes, my ad may be a little unconventional, but to put it simply: Texans have had enough of typical politicians paying lip service to important issues without ever actually putting their money where their mouth is,” she wrote.

The seat she is seeking is currently held by Republican Drew Darby. In the 2022 election, he ran for the seat unopposed.