Taylor Swift Fumbles Her Get-Out-the-Vote Campaign After Super Bowl Conspiracy Blitz!

Taylor Swift’s get-out-the-vote campaign lost steam after a wild Super Bowl conspiracy theory hit the internet. The recent Monmouth University poll shows that 53 percent of voters now support her efforts, a 15-point drop since February.

Rumors claimed the Super Bowl game was rigged to boost Swift’s potential endorsement of President Biden. Swift never endorsed Biden then, but she endorsed Vice President Harris after her debate with Trump. This move raised eyebrows and has Republican voters questioning her intentions even more.

Taylor Swift fans turn on pop icon after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, Daily Mail poll reveals pic.twitter.com/j8lqVb50L2 — Karli Bonne’ (@KarluskaP) September 21, 2024

Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce added fuel to the conspiracy theory fire. She attended the Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the 49ers, sparking rumors of a secret agenda.

Critics called out Swift for hijacking the Super Bowl to push her leftist agenda, even without proof. The Monmouth poll exposed the backlash, with her support plummeting among independents and Republicans. What should have been a football game turned into another political stunt.

I too hate Taylor Swift. She’s been insufferable to me since they rigged the superbowl just so she could have a cute date. — Tom Dees (@thomaswdees) September 20, 2024

I saw this 1st hand at the salon today. Lady said “she’s tired of the games and that actual NFL fans don’t care about her or her message. It’s actually making people turn away cause they don’t want to watch NFL because there’s alwaya an agenda outside football.” — Blowitoutyourcornpop (@Crnpopwzabddude) September 21, 2024

The Hill reported that Swift’s drop in support mirrors the increasing skepticism among conservative voters. Republicans showed the most drastic shift, with her approval falling from 41 percent to 20 percent since February. Independents followed, dropping from 73 percent to 52 percent. Despite Swift’s efforts to rally voters, her recent endorsement of Harris has alienated more than just her conservative-leaning fans.

Even with Swift’s attempt to sway voters, the impact appears minimal. The Hill reported that 330,000 people visited vote.gov through her link, but an ABC News/Ipsos poll shows her endorsement hardly matters.

A staggering 81 percent of voters don’t care about her support for Harris, with only 6 percent more likely to vote Democrat. In reality, her star power seems to be losing its shine when it comes to pushing her liberal agenda.