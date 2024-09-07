Tayler Hansen Loses YouTube Account Days After He Is Mentioned in a DOJ Indictment as the Victim of an Alleged Crime

Russia hoax 2.0 incoming.

On Wednesday, the Biden-Harris Regime announced it was launching a “whole government action” to purge so-called ‘Russian propaganda’ and ‘disinformation’ ahead of the 2024 election.

Biden accused Russia of a sustained effort to influence the upcoming election, according to CNN and NBC News.

Then, on Wednesday afternoon, the Department of Justice announced that employees from Russia Today’s media outlet had invested in a $10 million scheme to create and distribute content to U.S. audiences with hidden Russian government messaging.

Crooked AG Merrick Garland announced, “The Justice Department will not tolerate attempts by an authoritarian regime to exploit our country’s free exchange of ideas in order to covertly further its own propaganda efforts, and our investigation into this matter remains ongoing.”

According to the indictment, “RT, formerly known as Russia Today, is a state-controlled media outlet funded and directed by the Government of Russia. Over at least the past year, RT and its employees, including Kalashnikov and Afanasyeva, deployed nearly $10 million to covertly finance and direct a Tennessee-based online content creation company (U.S. Company-1). In turn, U.S. Company-1 published English-language videos on multiple social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, X, and YouTube. Since publicly launching in or about November 2023, U.S. Company-1 has posted nearly 2,000 videos that have garnered more than 16 million views on YouTube alone. Many of the videos posted by U.S. Company-1 contain commentary on events and issues in the U.S., such as immigration, inflation, and other topics related to domestic and foreign policy. While the views expressed in the videos are not uniform, most are directed to the publicly stated goals of the Government of Russia and RT — to amplify domestic divisions in the United States.”

According to the Biden DOJ, the RT employees set up Tenet Media, a media startup company linked to conservative heavyweights Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, Dave Rubin, Lauren Southern, and Tayler Hanson.

These leading conservative talkers quickly condemned the allegations by Joe Biden’s lawless DOJ.

But the damage was done, and the DOJ tied these prominent conservatives to their latest “Russian scandal.”

It didn’t take long before these conservatives, despite being innocent, were targeted by the social media elites.

On Friday, YouTube banned Tayler Hansen’s account. Tayler had hundreds of videos of his undercover work over the years. Now it is gone. They don’t even warn you so you can save your videos!

Tayler Hansen reported this on his X account.

Permanently banned on YouTube with no explanation… Are they going to stop with me or do they have an axe to grind with anyone that was affiliated with TENET at all? This is 100% targeted and no explanation has been given despite the DOJ Indictment explicitly stating that show… https://t.co/gS3suWeCF4 pic.twitter.com/xOvGRpTc6p — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) September 7, 2024

The Gateway Pundit later reached out to Tayler for comment. Here is what he told us.

Tayler Hansen: I think it’s absurd that YouTube has banned TENET’s channel, Lauren Chen’s channel, and now my channel over an indictment that has not yet been proven. It appears Big Tech is now weaponizing the internet on behalf of the federal government to punish those once affiliated with TENET despite the indictment saying hosts and reporters of the platform were victims of the scheme. That is, if the alleged activities prove to be true. This whole situation is starting to make me very suspicious on what is actually taking place here.

Tayler is also looking for work now that TENET Media closed down after the DOJ report.

Clearly, this is election interference by Google-YouTube. It appears they are up to their old tricks again for the 2024 election.