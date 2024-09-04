HERE WE GO: Biden-Harris Regime Launch “Whole of Government Action” to Purge ‘Russian Propaganda’ and ‘Disinformation’ Ahead of 2024 Election

Russia hoax 2.0 incoming.

The Biden-Harris Regime is launching a “whole government action” to purge so-called ‘Russian propaganda’ and ‘disinformation’ ahead of the 2024 election.

Biden will accuse Russia of a sustained effort to influence the 2024 election, according to CNN and NBC News.

EXCLUSIVE BREAKING NEWS NOW ON CNN: Biden administration to accuse Russia of sustained effort to influence 2024 election. https://t.co/n0YRreyCP3 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 4, 2024

“There are some balancing acts that have to be taken here because we have a First Amendment in this country. Even foreign entities have the right to speak in the United States and engage in discourse,” NBC’s Ken Dilanian said.

“Free speech includes the right to lie, and Americans do that all the time in our political discourse. However, they cannot act as a front for foreign disinformation operations. That’s when laws are violated, and the DOJ takes enforcement action,” Ken Dilanian said.

NBC: Biden Launching "Whole Of Government Action" To "Purge The System Of Russian Propaganda" Ahead Of Election Story – https://t.co/ERIbSOqWIe "There are some balancing acts that have to be taken here because we have a First Amendment in this country. Even foreign entities… pic.twitter.com/Vl832hp06K — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) September 4, 2024

So-called Russian disinformation is anything that the Biden Regime wants to censor.

During the 2020 election, the Democrat-media-Deep State complex labeled Hunter Biden’s laptop story ‘Russian disinformation’ and lobbied Big Tech to censor the blockbuster October surprise.

51 top intel officials also lied about the laptop from hell.

The intel leaders all lied. They knew it was a lie. Joe Biden knew it was a lie. The media knew this was a lie.