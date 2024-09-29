Tampon Tim Wears His Stolen Valor Cap at Michigan Game – Grabs His Sack for the Cameras

by

Tampon Tim attended the Michigan-Minnesota game on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Football fans waited out in the rain to boo Tampon Tim at the game.

Michigan Fans Wait in the Rain to Boo Tampon Tim at Big House on Saturday

Tim Walz wore his Army Special Forces hat at the Big Ten football game today.

Here is the Army Special Forces emblem.

And here is Tim Walz in his Army Special Forces hat.

Tim Walz poses with campaign workers at the Michigan game in Ann Arbor on Saturday. Walz is wearing an Army Special Forces hat tonight - a position he never held.

Via Amuse: Walz has never been in the unit and he's been asked repeatedly to quit wearing the hat and pretending like he was Army Special Forces.

This guy is too much.

Tampon Tim was also caught grabbing his sack on camera.

At least it makes him smile.

Tim Walz grabs his sack at the Michigan game.

Video via Johnny MAGA.

