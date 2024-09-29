Tampon Tim Wears His Stolen Valor Cap at Michigan Game – Grabs His Sack for the Cameras

Tampon Tim attended the Michigan-Minnesota game on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Football fans waited out in the rain to boo Tampon Tim at the game.

Tim Walz wore his Army Special Forces hat at the Big Ten football game today.

Here is the Army Special Forces emblem.

And here is Tim Walz in his Army Special Forces hat.

Via Amuse: Walz has never been in the unit and he's been asked repeatedly to quit wearing the hat and pretending like he was Army Special Forces.

This guy is too much.

Tampon Tim was also caught grabbing his sack on camera.

At least it makes him smile.



Video via Johnny MAGA.