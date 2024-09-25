Survivor of Kabul Airport Terror Attack Has Message for Kamala Harris: ‘You Need to Answer for What You’ve Done’ (VIDEO)

Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews is a U.S. Marine who survived the terror attack at Abbey Gate following the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan by the Biden administration.

He recently spoke to the Daily Caller and they asked him if he has a message for Kamala Harris now that she is running for president.

He suggested that she and others need to be held accountable but that he doesn’t believe they will be.

From the Daily Caller, via The Lion:

When Harris stood up on that debate stage, she may have whitewashed the results of her administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal, but for Vargas-Andrews and the Gold Star families, it’s something they can’t ignore. “You need to answer for what you’ve done, for what everyone’s done, hold yourself accountable,” Vargas-Andrews said, on what message he would give Harris if she ever reached out. “You need to hold everyone in our nation and our military that’s accountable,” he continued. “I am very doubtful, you know, not doubtful. I know that they’ll never do that. But, it’s the right thing to do … It’s really as simple as that. Those who are at fault need to answer for what they’ve done.”

Watch the video below:

Three years after the Abbey Gate terrorist attack, VP Kamala Harris has yet to reach out to survivor Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews. He shared his message for Harris in an interview with the Daily Caller. “You need to answer for what you’ve done, for what everyone’s done, you… pic.twitter.com/xe2z4TATnc — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 19, 2024

Here’s more from the same interview:

'Joe Biden was on the beach, I was standing over my friends' graves' Sgt. Tyler Andrew-Vargas reacts to Joe Biden's and Kamala Harris's comments on the anniversary of the Abbey Gate terrorist attack in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/wSyRnx9Nm7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 24, 2024

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ignored this man and his fellow service members for political reasons. It’s an absolute disgrace.