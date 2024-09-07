SURPRISE! Tim Walz Championed a Group With Ties to the WUHAN LAB in China

Tim Walz’s weird obsession with communist China is already well documented, but it only gets worse the more that comes to light.

It has now been revealed that as governor of Minnesota, Walz championed a group called the Hormel Institute, which has ties to the Wuhan Lab in China.

That would be the same Wuhan Lab of Covid-19 fame.

Breitbart News reports:

Tim Walz Championed Group That Partnered with Wuhan Lab in China Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) has championed a group that partnered with China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology — the organization at the center of the coronavirus lab leak theory — even pushing for more federal funding. Over the years, Walz has promoted a group based in his state — the Hormel Institute — which has a history of teaming up with the Wuhan Institute of Virology. According to the Washington Examiner, “For over a decade, Walz has held meetings with the Hormel Institute and toured the research center, which has thanked Walz for securing it millions of dollars in funding, records show.” Further, he helped the institute accrue millions in funding during his time in Congress, pushing for millions more in federal funding for the organization as far back as 2008, per reports. According to the Examiner, the organization been involved with the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well: In recent years, researchers at the Hormel Institute have teamed up with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on a variety of projects, including in 2020 for a COVID-19 study and as recently as this year on structural biology research.

Did anyone in the Democrat party even vet Walz? Every week, we learn something worse about him.

Perhaps ‘Wuhan Walz’ would be a good new nickname for him.