Tim Walz’s China Obsession Is Worse Than You Think

Vice presidential hopeful Tim Walz has a variety of troubling obsessions, but none so disturbing as his deep and abiding affection for communist China.

Long before the Democratic Minnesota governor was pushing for tampons in boys’ bathrooms or running the gay-straight alliance for teenagers, he was waxing poetic about the People’s Republic of China as a nation where “everybody shares,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Walz allegedly told this and other disturbing lies to students at the Nebraska public school where he taught social studies in November 1991.

The lesson was on the Chinese Communist Party’s system of government that has caused mass starvation, poverty, and death, including forced abortions demanded by its one-child policy — which was the law of the land as recently as 2016.

Still, Walz was in love with the totalitarian government and its ability to level the playing field — disregarding the fact that it did so by making everyone equally miserable, as communism inevitably does wherever it’s tried.

“It means that everyone is the same and everyone shares,” Walz told his Nebraska high school students.

“The doctor and the construction worker make the same. The Chinese government and the place they work for provide housing and 14 kg or about 30 pounds of rice per month. They get food and housing,” Walz said at the time.

This lesson came just after he had spent a year in China as a teaching fellow beginning in 1989.

Walz was still in the afterglow of “being treated like a king” in the Communist nation, where he arrived just months after the Tiananmen Square Massacre when thousands of Chinese citizens were murdered by their government.

(Notably, Walz and wife Gwen married on June 4, 1994, which marked the fifth anniversary of the event. They did so because Tim Walz “wanted to have a date he’ll always remember.” The couple also honeymooned in China.)

Perhaps he was blind to the regime’s tactics, but it appears Walz, an American National Guardsman at the time, was easily bought off with freebies and special treatment, including receiving double the pay of his Chinese counterparts and a spot in the institution’s only air-conditioned apartment.

“No matter how long I live, I’ll never be treated that well again,” Walz gushed to the Nebraska Alliance Star-Herald in 1993.

“They gave me more gifts than I could bring home. It was an excellent experience,” he said.

Journalist Miranda Devine shared an image of the newspaper clipping to social media platform X, complete with a photo of a beaming Walz showing off a huge fan that was one of “many gifts” he received.

“Tim Walz gushing about China: ‘They gave me more gifts than I could bring home.’ I bet. Ask the Bidens about it,” Devine captioned the post.

Tim Walz gushing about China: “They gave me more gifts than I could bring home.” I bet. Ask the Bidens about it. https://t.co/Iqw4cFzzmd pic.twitter.com/OrRNe0k2XB — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) August 6, 2024

For decades, Walz would continue his unofficial ambassadorship by arranging trips to China for high school students courtesy of the Chinese Communist Party government, one of several problematic facts that House Republicans are investigating, Fox News noted.

“In 1994, Mr. Walz set up a private company named ‘Educational Travel Adventures, Inc.,’ which coordinated annual student trips to the [People’s Republic of China] until 2003, and was led by Mr. Walz himself,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Comer also noted other troubling facts, including that Walz “served as a fellow at the Macau Polytechnic University, a Chinese institution that characterizes itself as having a ‘long held devotion to and love for the motherland” while he was a member of Congress.

Walz has consistently used his time and positions in American government to advocate for the CCP government and its causes, which points to a danger of the foreign government’s “influence in his decision-making as governor — and, should he be elected, as vice president.”

Of course, Walz’s infatuation with a communist nation is no shock to anyone who was educated at public schools in the 1990s — but Walz’s influence has gone far beyond the classroom.

At a time when communists are intent on infiltrating our government, it’s risky to have Walz perfectly positioned to become a valuable asset should he and Vice President Kamala Harris win in November.

Financial ties arguably have corrupted the current administration, but Walz is far more dangerous because he loves the Chinese Communist Party as well.

There are many reasons to vote against the Harris/Walz ticket in November, but the vice presidential hopeful’s decades-long infatuation with the CCP might very well be number one.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.