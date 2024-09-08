Spice Shop Kamala Harris Visited Previously Called Republicans Racist

The spice shop Kamala Harris visited over the weekend previously called Republicans racist.

Harris waltzed into Penzeys Spices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania this weekend in a highly scripted campaign stop.

A reporter asked Kamala Harris about her debate prep.

“Best part of debate prep for you? What’s your favorite part?” a sycophantic reporter asked Harris.

“Being at this spice store!” Kamala Harris said as she cackled.

WATCH:

OMG they let Kamala Harris outside and within minutes she blew it, she’s a walking PR nightmare Reporter: “Best part of debate prep for you?” Kamala Harris: “BEING AT THE SPICE STORE KACKLE KACKLE” pic.twitter.com/DdIR4gkVA6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 7, 2024

This is the same spice shop that previously called Republicans racist.

Penzeys Spices CEO Bill Penzey previously sent an email to his paying customers alerting them to a “Republicans are Racist” sale over Martin Luther King weekend in 2022.

“Remember how Republicans, going against a mountain of evidence to the contrary, once again lied and said BLM wasn’t a peaceful movement but instead terrorists inciting violence throughout the country and then raced out to buy a crapload of guns because maybe they were finally going to get their chance to shoot a Black person? What a bunch of racists,” Penzey wrote in the email.

Bill Penzey sent out another email admitting he lost tens of thousands of newsletter subscribers after he accused Republicans of being racist.

Penzey was reduced to begging his remaining customers to buy gift cards to offset his company’s losses.

“After starting the year with All Republicans are Republicans and following up with Republicans are Racists we’ve set a nice little Boycott Penzeys! surge in motion. It certainly wasn’t unexpected, but if it’s within your means, you picking up a small stack of Gift Cards would help,” Penzey wrote in an email.