THE CRINGE: Kamala Harris’s Visit to a Spice Store in Pittsburgh is a PR Nightmare (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris visits spice store in Pittsburgh

Kamala Harris on Saturday visited a spice store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and it was a total PR nightmare.

This is why Kamala Harris’s handlers try to hide her from the public.

A reporter asked Kamala Harris about her debate prep.

“Best part of debate prep for you? What’s your favorite part?” a sycophantic reporter asked Harris.

“Being at this spice store!” Kamala Harris said as she cackled.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris said it’s time to turn the page and chart a new way forward.

She has been in the White House for over 3.5 years.

“It’s time to turn the page on the divisiveness. It’s time to bring our country together. Chart a new way forward,” Kamala Harris said.

WATCH:

