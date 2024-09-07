THE CRINGE: Kamala Harris’s Visit to a Spice Store in Pittsburgh is a PR Nightmare (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris on Saturday visited a spice store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and it was a total PR nightmare.

This is why Kamala Harris’s handlers try to hide her from the public.

A reporter asked Kamala Harris about her debate prep.

“Best part of debate prep for you? What’s your favorite part?” a sycophantic reporter asked Harris.

“Being at this spice store!” Kamala Harris said as she cackled.

WATCH:

OMG they let Kamala Harris outside and within minutes she blew it, she’s a walking PR nightmare Reporter: “Best part of debate prep for you?” Kamala Harris: “BEING AT THE SPICE STORE KACKLE KACKLE” pic.twitter.com/DdIR4gkVA6 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) September 7, 2024

Kamala Harris said it’s time to turn the page and chart a new way forward.

She has been in the White House for over 3.5 years.

“It’s time to turn the page on the divisiveness. It’s time to bring our country together. Chart a new way forward,” Kamala Harris said.

WATCH: