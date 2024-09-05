Special Prosecutor Asks Judge to Reinstate Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Against Alec Baldwin

A Santa Fe prosecutor asked a New Mexico judge to reinstate the involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin.

In July Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice which means prosecutors cannot refile the case, however prosecutors can appeal.

“A prosecutor asked a New Mexico judge to reconsider the decision to dismiss an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie, according to a court filing made public Wednesday.” – AP reported.

“Special prosecutor Kari Morrissey said there were insufficient facts to support the July ruling and that Baldwin’s due process rights had not been violated.” AP reported.

In July the judge dismissed all charges against Alec Baldwin on Friday after his defense team alleged government misconduct.

In January Alec Baldwin was indicted by a grand jury on charges of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting.

Last year, Alec Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins.



Halyna Hutchins

Baldwin shot and killed 42-year-old Halyna Hutchins and injured 48-year-old Joel Souza on the movie set of ‘Rust’ in Santa Fe, New Mexico in October 2021.

Alec Baldwin’s defense team accused state prosecutors of concealing evidence. In a stunning move, the judge dismissed the charges in the middle of the trial!

Baldwin broke down in court over the summer after the judge dismissed the charges.

WATCH: