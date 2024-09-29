‘SNL’ Jokes About Trump Assassination Attempts

According to Breitbart, NBC’s Saturday Night Live, a so-called “comedy” show meant to mock current events, thought it acceptable to mock the attempts on President Trump’s life.

Saturday Night Live has a history of platforming radical liberals and mocking Republicans and conservatives while letting Obama, Biden, and other leftists off the hook.

Trump War Room on X, as well as other users, were quick to call out this inappropriate and hateful rhetoric.

Trump War Room shared, “There were two assassination attempts against President Trump within a span of seven weeks.@nbcsnl apparently finds that funny. Disgusting.”

According to Breitbart, Trump, played by James Austin Johnson, addresses a pro-Trump crowd, saying, “Come on back because we’re having fun.”

He then goes on to proclaim, “We love my rallies, except when somebody goes bing bing bing bong bing right at me… you know that happened because of the rhetoric of the radical left.”

Throughout modern history, many on the left have called on Republicans to tone down their rhetoric. Yet while they virtue-signal their request, they openly compare Trump to Hitler and demonize Trump supporters.

This is the latest example of the left and media (one and the same) engaging in anti-Republican hate.

If a Republican made a similar comment about a Democrat, the entire left-controlled media apparatus would engage, and they would be censored. Yet somehow, even assassination attempts are considered humorous by the mainstream media and liberal “culture” as long as it happens to a Republican.

The show has actively avoided making fun of the Democrats on the top of the ticket because they’re terrified of doing anything that could be perceived as helping Trump.

In June, writers from the show were exposed for working with a pro-Biden PAC to help create messaging (propaganda) aimed at young voters.

While the left continues to lecture Republicans, The Gateway Pundit reported that Democrat pundits and politicians continue to ramp up their anti-Trump hate and rhetoric while calling for a more civil discourse.