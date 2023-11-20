Was that a Threat? Far-Left Democrat Dan Goldman Says President Trump “Has to be Eliminated” (VIDEO)

Did the former lead counsel in President Trump’s first sham impeachment call for his assassination yesterday?

Former Barack Obama press secretary Jen Psaki was hosting Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) on her MSNBC show, “Inside with Jen Psaki,” Sunday to discuss the recently released January 6 tapes when he made some disturbing remarks which are now going viral on social media.

During their interview, Psaki played a tape of a conversation Trump had with ABC’s Jonathan Karl about the J6 protests. The 45th president tells Karl he wishes he could have gone to the Capitol to “stop the problem” and says he would have been “very well-received” had he been allowed to do so.

She then asked Goldman whether he felt “as a prosecutor, this is something that could be useful in the case (Jack Smith’s J6 garbage inquisition) against Trump.”

Goldman said yes and went on to blame Trump for “riling up” and “inciting” his supporters. He also states that “every time he (Trump) talks, he’s putting himself into a bigger criminal hole” and “his objective is purely political.”

The New York leftist then calls for drastic action to stop Trump from being elected, declaring “he has to be eliminated.”

His rhetoric is really getting dangerous, more and more dangerous… and we saw what happened on January 6th when he uses inflammatory rhetoric. That man cannot see public office again. He is not only unfit, he is destructive to our democracy. He has to be eliminated.

WATCH:

BREAKING: In case you missed this today, Democratic Congressman @RepDanGoldman went on Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki” show today to declare that TRUMP “HAS TO BE ELIMINATED.” WATCHpic.twitter.com/qUU4e9s69r — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) November 20, 2023

Just imagine for a moment a MAGA Republican had made a statement implying either Joe Biden or Obama needed to be taken out. What are the odds they would be able to remain in office after making such a vile comment?

Nothing will happen to Goldman, of course. In fact, leftists across the country are secretly cheering and hoping he is right.