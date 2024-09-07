Sick: Anti-Israel Protestors Taunt In-Coming Freshman Jewish Students in NYC With Chants Referencing Murdered Hostages (Video)

Anti-Israel, pro-Hamas protestors are back in full hateful swing as a new academic year begins across the country.

Incoming freshmen from Jewish Baruch College were attending a welcome event at a Midtown Manhattan event this week, where the depraved protestors taunted them.

The video shows the protestors taunting attendees by referencing the six hostages recently murdered by Hamas terrorists, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23.

A student group from the college, Hillel at Baruch, posted the disturbing video and said the following, “At what should have been a warm welcome for new students at our annual Welcome Back Dinner at the kosher restaurant Mr. Broadway in midtown, we were met with hate instead.”

The protestors shouted hateful comments including, “You ain’t going home tonight,” “Go back to Brooklyn,” “All Zionists are terrorists,”‘Baby killers,” and “Where’s Hersh, you ugly a– b—h? Go bring them home bi***.”

Not satisfied with just hurling hate, the protestors also allegedly physically assaulted one of the organization’s staff members.

Hillel at Baruch added, “This is the reality Jewish students are facing today on American college campuses.”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leader Family | Hillel At Baruch (@hillelatbaruch)

The disturbing behavior was not isolated to the welcome event. Protestors are also directly targeting Hillel organizations on college campuses.

Hillel International is the largest Jewish campus organization in the world and works with thousands of college students at more than 850 colleges and communities globally.

Watch: