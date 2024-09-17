Sharika Soal: The People Who Hate Trump Have Lost All Sense Of Right And Wrong

In the heated battle of American politics, opposition to Donald Trump has often crossed a troubling threshold. What started as sheer disdain for Trump has evolved into a complete disregard for the principles that should guide a fair and just society.

From ignoring due process to embracing double standards, many of Trump’s fiercest critics seem willing to abandon objectivity, truth, and fairness in their obsessive quest to defeat him.

The Rhetoric, Lies, as exemplified by the false statements made by Comrade Kamala Harris during the rigged and highly partisan ABC Debate, and all of the ridiculous lawsuits specifically designed to inflict damage on Joe’s, then Kamala’s, Political Opponent, ME, has taken… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2024

The Biden-Harris administration’s economic policies have fueled inflation and worsened illegal immigration. Their excessive spending, including the American Rescue Plan, flooded the economy with too much money. This increased demand without boosting supply, causing prices to rise. Inflation surged to a 40-year high in 2022, hurting everyday Americans.

Their weak stance on border security has also led to record-high illegal border crossings. The administration’s promises of leniency encouraged more migrants to enter illegally, overwhelming border enforcement. These policies have strained resources, hurt border states, and worsened the economic situation.

80 year old Black woman called mayor Brandon Johnson a DISGRACE for his policies that allow illegal immigrants to terrorize the Black communities in Chicago pic.twitter.com/lk9Y0BI5zw — Afro Elite (@TheAfroElite) September 15, 2024

The left claims to champion minorities and the LGBT community, yet their policies directly harm these groups. Rising inflation hits low-income and marginalized communities the hardest, making it harder for them to afford basic needs. The surge in illegal immigration also strains public services, reducing resources for those already in need. Instead of fostering inclusivity, these policies create economic instability and limit opportunities for the very people the left says they protect.

It’s terrifying that any politician, including Donald Trump, has faced two assassination attempts in less than three months. Democrats continue to use inflammatory rhetoric that increases the danger, not just for Trump and his family but for every conservative in the country. Their words fuel hatred and division, putting lives at risk. Instead of calming tensions, they double down, showing no regard for the violence their rhetoric encourages.

Would-Be Trump Assassin Ryan Routh Wrote in Book, “You Are Free to Assassinate Trump” https://t.co/UD1gbXXY8e — The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) September 16, 2024

The left, in their quest to defeat Donald Trump, has thrown aside the values they claim to defend—truth, fairness, and respect for opposing views. They fuel inflation, allow a border crisis to grow, and push rhetoric that endangers lives. Americans must see through this hypocrisy and hold them accountable. We need to restore our nation’s moral compass and demand justice and reason in our political discourse. Only then can we begin to heal the deep divides facing our country.