“Why Didn’t Law Enforcement Arrest the Shooter Before the Speech?” — Melania Trump Releases Powerful Video on the Attempted Assassination of Her Husband Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Former First Lady Melania Trump stepped into the political fray on Tuesday morning before the much-anticipated presidential debate tonight between President Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Melania posted the video on her social media on Tuesday morning.

Melania wants to know why why the security team did not arrest the young would-be assassin before he fired off several shots at her husband!

Melania Trump: The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience. Now, the silence around it feels heavy. I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech? There is definitely more to this story, and we need to uncover the truth.

Killer Thomas Crooks scouted the area with a rangefinder before the rally. He allegedly flew a drone over the area before the rally. He was seen walking in the area before the rally. He left the secure area before the rally. Crooks was then filmed running on the unguarded roofs during President Trump’s speech. He was seen jumping from rooftop to rooftop. He was spotted by the Trump supporters on the ground, who started screaming. He was not taken out until he fired off seven shots.

It was clearly a setup.