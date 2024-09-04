Sen. Roger Marshall Launches Investigation into Kamala-Biden Regime for ‘Election Interference’ Over Job Numbers Lies

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) has announced an investigation into “election interference” by the Kamala-Biden regime.

This follows alarming revelations that the regime has inflated job creation numbers, misleading the American public about the state of the economy.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the 818,000 jobs Kamala Harris and Joe Biden proudly touted as their achievements over the past year aren’t actually real.

According to a bombshell revision by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), nonfarm payroll growth between April 2023 and March 2024 was overestimated by a staggering 30%.

This revelation comes as the BLS announced a downward revision of 68,000 fewer jobs per month—115,000 fewer manufacturing jobs and 45,000 fewer construction jobs, marking the largest such revision in 15 years.

In an interview with Elizabeth MacDonald, Senator Marshall expressed his outrage over these revelations.

Elizabeth MacDonald: You’ve also been leading the charge, demanding answers on why the government has been revising down, out of 14 of the last 20 months, the U.S. jobs numbers that have been inflated—they look better than they may be. What are you finding? Sen. Roger Marshall: Well, look, I think this is another example of election interference. When we’re sitting there as Americans trying to decide, is the economy in good shape or not, are we better off today than we were four years ago? And they didn’t miss the mark by just a little bit on this jobs report. They missed it by 30%. So these numbers are way off. And how that impacts a person is we’re sitting there waiting for the feds to adjust interest rates one way or the other, and that trickles down to a new homeowner when they’re trying to figure out what type of home they can buy as well. So what we’re finding out is that there are consistently bad numbers coming out of Washington, D.C. This is one more example of why Americans don’t trust the federal government.

Senator Marshall has pledged to hold the Department of Labor accountable and bring them before Congress to explain how these massive discrepancies occurred.

He emphasized that the scope of the problem suggests either gross incompetence or intentional fraud.

Elizabeth MacDonald: Well, what are senators, what are you going to do? What are you guys going to do about it? Sen. Roger Marshall: Well, I think that number one is we need to get the Department of Labor in front of us and say, explain to us why these numbers are so far off. It’s almost statistically impossible to be off by 30%. This hasn’t happened in decades. This close to the election, it seems like election interference. So let’s get the people responsible in front of us and try to explain these numbers to us and make sure that America sees exactly where this fraud is happening.

