Secret Service’s Office of Equity Diversity and Inclusion Request Agents Attend LGBTQ+ “Out and Equal” Workplace Summit at Disney World Amid Shortage of Personnel

Meanwhile at the Secret Service…

The Secret Service’s Office of Equity Diversity and Inclusion sent out an agency-wide request for agents to attend an all-expense paid trip to an LGBTQ+ “Out and Equal” Workplace Summit at Disney World in Orlando October 7-10.

This comes as the Secret Service is spread thin and struggling to meet demands. Things are so bad that the US military is being called in to supplement Secret Service personnel.

Senator Josh Hawley revealed that Homeland Security agents working Trump’s Butler rally received only “webinar” training beforehand.

No wonder why President Trump was shot in the ear by a gunman who was able to climb a roof and take 8 shots at him from an elevated position.

NEW – My letter to Secret Service Director Rowe detailing new whistleblower allegations that Homeland Security agents working the Butler Trump rally received only “webinar” training beforehand pic.twitter.com/KQZbgDf7Rs — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 4, 2024

Rather than beefing up security, the Secret Service is sending its agents to an LGBTQ+ work summit at Disney World a few weeks before Election Day.

“I would like to know with the operational tempo [we’re under], how they think this is an appropriate use of manpower?” one source in the Secret Service community asked.

Per RealClear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree:

The Secret Service’s Office of Equity Diversity and Inclusion today at 11:09 a.m. ET sent out an agency-wide request (see email below) for nominees to attend an all-expense paid trip to an LGBTQ+ “Out and Equal” Workplace Summit at Disney World in Orlando Oct. 7-10. The call for nominees to attend the conference, which includes leadership plenary sessions, a “Night Out” at Disney Studios, and a gala event the final night, is rankling many rank-and-file special agents and Uniformed Division officers. A large number of Secret Service employees are working so hard — many seven-day work weeks with no time off — that they’ve already hit their “supermax limit” for overtime pay, meaning they can no longer receive overtime for their work. One special agent characterized that phenomenon as essentially working for free. Many special agents and Uniformed Division officers say the call for nominees for the LGBTQ+ conference a the height of campaign season is tone-deaf when resources are stretched so thin — especially in the wake of the J13 assassination attempt against former Pres. Trump that killed Corey Comperatore. The email also comes less than a week after the Secret Service announced that its employees are so overworked by the security requirements of protecting former Pres. Trump, JD Vance, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz + other protectees, as well as the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled for NYC later this month, that the U.S. military is being called on to supplement Secret Service personnel. That help from DoD will continue throughout 2024 through at least Inauguration Day, the USSS announced Thursday.