Screening and Q&A for Hard-Hitting New Documentary: ‘Hunter’s Laptop—Requiem for Ukraine’

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, award-winning filmmaker Igor Lopatonok and journalist and attorney Simona Mangiante-Papadopoulos will host a screening and Q&A of the new documentary film “Hunter’s Laptop—Requiem for Ukraine” at The Trump International Hotel in Chicago.

Watch the trailer here:

“Hunter’s Laptop—Requiem for Ukraine” is a hard-hitting documentary that delves into the scandal surrounding Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop, exploring the broader implications of political corruption, media manipulation, and international intrigue. The film begins with President Joe Biden’s inauguration and swiftly shifts focus to the controversial events leading up to and following the discovery of the laptop.

Through interviews with key figures, including whistleblowers, journalists, and lawyers, the documentary uncovers a web of corruption involving the Biden family, particularly concerning Ukraine and Burisma Holdings. The narrative highlights the influence of oligarchs, the deep state, and the manipulation of media and big tech to suppress critical information from the public.

The film is directed and produced by award-winning filmmaker and frequent Oliver Stone collaborator Igor Lopatonok. Sean Stone is the Executive Producer, and attorney and journalist Simona Mangiante-Papadopoulos is the main interviewer. Lopatonok and Mangiante-Papadopoulos will participate in a question-and-answer session immediately following the screening.

Lopatonok, who directed the critically acclaimed film ‘Ukraine on Fire’ with Stone, has created a film that retraces the play-by-play coordinated effort to censor, smear, and destroy then-Trump attorney, Rudy Giuliani, along with the Trump campaign in 2020.

In “Hunter’s Laptop – Requiem for Ukraine,” Lopatonok, along with Mangiante-Papadopoulos, get interviews from all the key players – from the NY Post reporter Miranda Devine to Trump strategist Steve Bannon to Giuliani himself. The film documents the orchestrated campaign to censor the laptop story and the conspiracy to cover it up with the media, Big Tech, and the Justice Department.

The film also examines the Biden family’s personal struggles and moral conflicts, particularly Hunter Biden, who is portrayed as both a victim and an enabler in the unfolding scandal. As the documentary progresses, it connects these events to broader themes of global power dynamics, the erosion of democracy, and the struggle for truth in an era dominated by misinformation and political agendas.

“Hunter’s Laptop – Requiem for Ukraine” ultimately questions the integrity of the current political system, the role of the media, and the impact of unchecked power on democracy, urging viewers to confront the uncomfortable truths behind the headlines.

The special screening is part of the inaugural Convention for the Coalition of Orthodox Christians (COCUS) and is organized by international political strategist Dr. Olga Ravasi, PhD.

Former Trump National Security Advisor, Lt. General Michael Flynn, will give the keynote address at the COCUS kick-off.

WHO: Igor Lopatonok, Dr. Olga Ravasi, Simona Mangiante-Papadopoulos, George Papadopoulos, Lt. General Michael Flynn (will give keynote address at Inaugural Convention for the Coalition of Orthodox Christians of America)

WHAT: Film Premiere and Q & A

WHERE: Rebar in the Trump International Hotel

WHEN: 6:00 PM, September 5

The Christian Orthodox Coalition in the United States (COCUS) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to educate, empower, and engage collective Christian Orthodox voices in the cultural and social discourse and civic process through the conservative virtues of our faith. George Papadopoulos, Olga Ravasi, and John Pierce founded the organization.

Core issues COCUS focuses on include:

– Spiritual Culture Wars

– War on Children

– Open Border & Immigration

– Endless Wars

– Law and Order

– Religious Freedom

– Globalization