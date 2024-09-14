Residents of Pennsylvania Town Outraged That Civil War-Era Orphanage Might be Used to House Migrants

A Civil War era orphanage in the Gettysburg area of Pennsylvania is being considered for use as housing for migrants and many residents are not happy about it.

This is so disrespectful to the people who live in this area and to our history as a country. We don’t have to do this and more people have to start reminding our leaders of that fact.

If it has gotten to the point where historic buildings are being considered for illegal border crossers, we have run out of room.

FOX News reports:

‘It’ll upend the community’: PA town roiled by talk of migrant housing in Civil War-era orphanage building A Pennsylvania community is up in arms over reports that as many as 1,000 migrants were to be and reportedly still could be housed in a Civil War-era orphanage most recently used as a summer camp facility. The building, located in Scotland outside Gettysburg, is owned by a Lakewood, New Jersey-based LLC, but officials in Greene Township cited a letter from a representative for an Indiana-based disaster response organization, USA Up Star, seeking to use it to “provide shelter for refuge[e] families.” In an August letter to the USA Up Star staffer, Greene Township zoning officer Daniel Bachman wrote that its most recent use as a summer camp falls within its R-1 – or low-density residential – code and that higher-density shelter would not be permitted… State Sen. Doug Mastriano, R-Gettysburg, the 2022 GOP nominee for governor who represents the area, said in a Friday interview he is extremely concerned about the goings-on with the partially decrepit Scotland property.

When do people finally say that enough is enough?

Hey Pennsylvania…. This is happening all over our State, blame Shapiro and Democrats! 'It'll upend the community': PA town roiled by talk of migrant housing in Civil War-era orphanage building https://t.co/aEYmK0uSMX — SparkyBru (@SparkyBru) September 13, 2024

Send the illegals to the governor’s mansion. Let them live there.