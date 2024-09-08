‘Rescue the Republic’ Announces RFK Jr. as Feature Speaker at Historic Event in Washington, DC on September 29

Rescue the Republic has announced Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as a “Featured Speaker” at a rally in Washington, D.C., on September 29. The organization shares, “The Left and the Right will unite as over one hundred thousand Americans from all political persuasions will descend on Washington.”

Additional announced speakers include, Russell Brand, Tulsi Gabbard, Bret Weinstein, Matt Taibbi, Col. Douglas Macgregor (ret.), Robert Malone MD, Pierre Kory MD, Dr. Heather Heying, Jimmy Dore, Tennessee Jet, comedian JP Sears, and musical acts the Defiant, Skillet, Five Times August and TN Jet.

Rescue the Republic shared in a press release, “The non-partisan rally is an effort to unite and mobilize the public and candidates around shared values and eight core pillars of the American Commitment.”

“For the first time, more Americans identify as ‘Independent’ than as members of a major party, with most voters fed up with information operations and corporate media that divide people based on identity politics. These voters believe the Republic is under attack and must be rescued, and they want candidates who will join the fight.”

Organizers shared that the weeks following the rally leading up to the election, “are crucial to educating and mobilizing voters and candidates at all levels of government.”

Rescue the Republic’s Eight Pillars include:

War is always the last resort

Sanctify and recodify informed consent

Banish state information control, surveillance & propaganda

Secure monetary freedom

Restore family sovereignty

Enact a rational border policy

Return to truth-seeking and open dialogue

End Lawfare and abuse of the judicial system

Angela McArdle, co-director of Rally to Rescue the Republic and Chair of the National Libertarian Party, said, “We need YOU to join the resistance. Together, we can restore the values that make our Republic so beautiful and worth saving. We’re bringing together notable musical artists, comedians, and thought leaders of our generation to stand together and rescue the Republic.”

Dr. Bret Weinstein, co-host of the DarkHorse podcast and a key visionary of the rally, added thoughts on why our Republic is worth preserving.

“At its heart, it is an agreement to distribute opportunity as widely as possible. Today, the foundation that makes up the West is under attack. This moment demands radical change and requires liberals, conservatives, and independents of every color and creed to unify to rescue the West,” said Weinstein.