REPORT: Democrats Quietly Panicked About Non-Endorsement of Kamala Harris by Teamsters Union

They’re not saying it out loud, but Democrats are reportedly very concerned about the fact that the Teamster Union declined to endorse Kamala Harris for president.

This might explain why AOC was freaking out about the Teamsters yesterday.

Even though the union didn’t endorse Trump, he is treating their non-endorsement of Harris as an endorsement of him and he is right to do so, considering the overwhelming support he is getting from union members.

Politico reports:

Democrats privately worry the Teamsters non-endorsement is a warning sign Eight years after Donald Trump shattered the Blue Wall, some Democrats worry he could do it again. Most polls show Kamala Harris tied or leading Trump in the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin after a commanding performance at the debate. Party leaders are projecting confidence publicly. But on the ground, jittery elected officials, strategists and allies are quietly pointing to warning signs for the vice president… “Candidly, Trump has a solid, solid base of working-class people that have bought into his message,” said Jimmy Williams, president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, which has endorsed Harris. “It’s movable and it’s been moving. But it’s not like some tide that’s turned.”… Some Teamsters leaders have questioned the methodology of the polling showing Trump winning majority support among the union’s members. But one pro-Harris union official, who was granted anonymity to speak freely, spoke in dire terms about it. The person said it is a “red flag” that is reminiscent of the 2016 election, when Hillary Clinton underperformed among union households despite winning the majority of top labor endorsements. “Hard not to have HRC flashbacks right now, to be honest, that stuff might be wrong beneath the surface,” the official said. “I hope it’s not.”

Working class people have been hit the hardest by the policies of the Biden/Harris administration. They are the people who most strongly want a change in direction for the country. Democrats are right to be worried about this.