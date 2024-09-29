Primanti Bros Posts Statement Denying JD Vance Was Blocked From Entering Pittsburgh Area Restaurant–Then Blocks Comments

The Pittsburgh area restaurant chain Primanti Bros released statements to the press and social media denying that Trump running mate Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance was barred from entering their North Versailles, Pennsylvania restaurant on Sunday to greet Trump supporters. Numerous attendees said on video filmed at the time that the manager forced them out and threatened to call police if Vance entered the restaurant.

Primanti Bros made headlines last month when their Moon Township restaurant reportedly abruptly kicked patrons out to make way for a staged Kamala Harris and Tim Walz photo-op.

Primanti Bros statement via WPXI-TV:

“Primanti’s prides itself on being a staple of the Pittsburgh community and a proud American business that has hosted sitting presidents, politicians, and political candidates from across the spectrum for over 90 years. Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us. Without any advance notice, today’s campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed into our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property.”

Primanti Bros also posted a longer statement to X Twitter–and then blocked comments. The new statement acknowledged Vance’s grace in dealing with the situation.

Vance was campaigning in the Pittsburgh area on Sunday. The campaign put word out to local Republican parties to meet Vance at the Primanti Bros in North Versailles, located east of Pittsburgh near McKeesport. About fifty supporters, many in Trump gear, were in the restaurant ordering food and drinks when Vance arrived outside in his Secret Service motorcade.

According to video interviews posted by Washington County Republicans Chairman Sean Logue, the manager kicked out the Trump supporters and threatened to call police on Vance if he entered the restaurant. Video also shows Vance was delayed in leaving his Secret Service SUV and then stood outside greeting supporters. Vance eventually went in and spoke to the manager and paid everyone’s bill.

This video of a video shows Vance gracefully speaking about his quick meeting inside with the manager.

Short clips by the Trump campaign which so far has not commented on the incident:

Pittsburgh-based reporter Salena Zito observed, “Going to @primantibros in Pittsburgh is the cultural touchstone equivalent of getting a cheesesteak in Philadelphia. Problem for Primanti instead of welcoming to both sides they welcomed Kamala Harris here & not Vance.Cannot be understated the grace @JDVance handled this with.”