Same Pittsburgh Restaurant Chain Primanti Bros That Staged Kamala Harris Campaign Stop – Bans JD Vance From Entering to Meet Trump Supporters

A Pittsburgh area restaurant chain that stirred up controversy last month by abruptly kicking patrons out in order to host Kamala Harris and Tim Walz is back in the news–this time for barring J.D. Vance from entering one of their shops to greet Trump supporters. (UPDATE at end of article.)

Primanti Bros made headlines in August for clearing their Moon Township restaurant so the Harris campaign could stage a group of supporters to meet the Democrat presidential and vice presidential nominees, Fox News reported last month (excerpt):

Patrons at a Pittsburgh culinary landmark were outraged Monday after they claimed they were forced to leave the premises before Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz arrived for a weekend campaign stop. Several people who had been enjoying food, drinks and the Pittsburgh Pirates game on TV at Primanti Bros. in Moon, Pennsylvania, on Sunday said they were all forced out of the restaurant promptly at 4 p.m. …”Around 3:30, the bartender, she goes, ‘It’s last call’ – what do you mean last call?” Dodson said, adding the employee informed him there was a private event at the top of the hour.

The Trump campaign posted video of supporters jeering the fake campaign stop by Harris:

The Harris/Waltz campaign kicked out patrons at @primantibros at 4PM to bring in staged “customers” for Kamala’s visit tonight. Trump supporters gathered next door to properly welcome their fake campaign to Allegheny County! @TrumpWarRoom pic.twitter.com/ohWj6kMJ8h — Joshua Herman (@Joshuakherman) August 18, 2024

Trump running mate Ohio Senator J.D. Vance went to a Primanti Bros restaurant outside of Pittsburgh in North Versailles Sunday afternoon to greet Trump supporters. One patron posted a video saying the restaurant threatened to call the police on Vance (the poster later added the restaurant denies making a threat to call police while other patrons say they did):

Happening now: Primanti brothers in North Versailles PA just threatened to call the police on JD Vance if he got out of the car to spend time with about 50 people who came out to see him. The video is from a friend of mine who was there. Not only did he spend time in the… pic.twitter.com/1HkK9Co6r2 — Karen Taylor (@NOTURTYPCLKAREN) September 28, 2024

Trump supporter Anissa Zappala posted from the restaurant that customers were paying for their drinks and cancelling their orders:

This is a video of the hospitality @primantibros provided to everyone waiting for @JDVance pic.twitter.com/fdyzxQWtOn — Anissa Zappala (@anissa_zappala) September 28, 2024

Zappala posted video of Vance outside speaking about how he handled the situation (like a gentleman):

“We paid for everybody’s food. We gave ’em a nice tip. And of course, when I gave ’em a nice tip, I said, ‘No taxes on tips.’ It’s alright. Don’t hold it against her. She just got a little nervous. But it’s a great local business. Let’s keep on supporting it and most importantly, November 5th or before, go vote. Let’s go win this…”

.@primantibros refused to let @JDVance in to their restaurant full of customers waiting to greet him. They all paid for their drinks, cancelled their food orders and left after hearing that VP candidate was not welcome. Here was his response #Trump2024Vance #RepublicanParty #GOP pic.twitter.com/JsggvQiuhu — Anissa Zappala (@anissa_zappala) September 28, 2024

C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman posted video from outside the restaurant Vance did a meet and greet line with supporters. The Trump campaign took names and phone numbers of supporters to invite them to a make-up event:

NBC News reporter Doug Adams said the restaurant did not want to be part of a campaign event, “JD Vance intended to make a stop at a Primanti Bros near Pittsburgh… but when they got there, the campaign was told no cams & restaurant didn’t want to be part of a “campaign event” Vance ended up shaking hands outside in parking lot. He has event in Monroeville, PA this aftn”

JD Vance intended to make a stop at a Primanti Bros near Pittsburgh… but when they got there, the campaign was told no cams & restaurant didn’t want to be part of a “campaign event”

Vance ended up shaking hands outside in parking lot.

He has event in Monroeville, PA this aftn — Doug Adams (@DougNBC) September 28, 2024

Vance national campaign press secretary Taylor Van Kirk posted videos of Vance greeting supporters.

Everyone is lined up to meet @JDVance! pic.twitter.com/wGSlurxYpO — Taylor Van Kirk (@taylorvankirk) September 28, 2024

This Steelers fan is so excited to meet @JDVance! pic.twitter.com/kvoc5YJSZg — Taylor Van Kirk (@taylorvankirk) September 28, 2024

.@JDVance picks up the tab for everyone! NO TAXES ON TIPS! pic.twitter.com/giJAO46FrB — Taylor Van Kirk (@taylorvankirk) September 28, 2024

UPDATE: Videos posted by Washington County Republican Chairman Sean Logue of the incident. Numerous patrons say that they were told to leave and that the manager threatened to call police on Vance:

I will now post all Primanti Brothers videos from today. They absolutely banned JD Vance from their restaurant. #PrimantiBros pic.twitter.com/SfPFzIcUdA — Sean Logue (@SeanLogue18) September 28, 2024

UPDATE 2: WPXI-TV reported a statement by Primanti Bros:

“Primanti’s prides itself on being a staple of the Pittsburgh community and a proud American business that has hosted sitting presidents, politicians, and political candidates from across the spectrum for over 90 years. Our doors are open to all patrons who wish to dine with us. Without any advance notice, today’s campaign stop caused some momentary confusion for our staff. However, Senator Vance and his team were welcomed into our restaurant shortly after and engaged with our guests inside and on the property.”

Watch the videos of the patrons and J.D. Vance to decide for yourself the credibility of the Primanti’s statement.