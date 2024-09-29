President Trump Rips Kamala Harris at Erie, PA Rally on the Border Crisis — “Why Didn’t She Do It Almost 4 Years Ago? Why Didn’t She Do It? Because She Can’t Do It” (VIDEO)

President Trump held a rally in Erie, PA on Sunday to a very enthusiastic crowd.

He focused on the importance of protecting the border and talked about Kamala’s unwillingness to protect it.

“She gets up she goes, I didn’t really get involved too much with the border but, I’m going to now get involved. Why didn’t she do it almost 4 years ago? Why didn’t she do it? Because she can’t do it, she can’t do it. Number one she doesn’t have the capability, number two, her base will not let her do it,” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump rips on Kamala Harris for not visiting the border. "Why didn't she do it almost four years ago?!." pic.twitter.com/gAurTuVIZU — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 29, 2024

President Trump also talked about how bad the criminals are that were let in by Biden and Kamala. Illegal aliens that committed terrible crimes including murder.

“These are the official numbers. These are certified numbers. Can you believe it?” Trump said.

“In total, during her term. It’s not even believable. She let in 13,099 convicted murderers. Some of them had murdered 10 people, some murdered seven, one murdered six. I’m looking at these. These are stone cold killers,” Trump said.

Watch:

"They let in people that are worse than any criminals we have." – President Donald Trump holds a rally in Erie, PA pic.twitter.com/w4cxp2VZ2c — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 29, 2024

President Trump said that Kamala has handled the border so badly, that she should resign as Vice President. He also said that it is criminal what she has done with illegal immigration.

“She should resign the Vice Presidency and go home to California,” Trump said.

“She should go home in disgrace. What Kamala has done with illegal migrants is the biggest crime story of our time,” Trump continued.

Watch:

"She should resign the Vice Presidency and go home to California." – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Q5dfz814KR — RSBN (@RSBNetwork) September 29, 2024

Trump 2024!