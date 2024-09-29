President Trump Rips Kamala Harris at Erie, PA Rally on the Border Crisis — “Why Didn’t She Do It Almost 4 Years Ago? Why Didn’t She Do It? Because She Can’t Do It” (VIDEO)

by
President Trump at Erie, PA rally on September 29th, 2024

President Trump held a rally in Erie, PA on Sunday to a very enthusiastic crowd.

He focused on the importance of protecting the border and talked about Kamala’s unwillingness to protect it.

“She gets up she goes, I didn’t really get involved too much with the border but, I’m going to now get involved. Why didn’t she do it almost 4 years ago? Why didn’t she do it? Because she can’t do it, she can’t do it. Number one she doesn’t have the capability, number two, her base will not let her do it,” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump also talked about how bad the criminals are that were let in by Biden and Kamala. Illegal aliens that committed terrible crimes including murder.

“These are the official numbers. These are certified numbers. Can you believe it?” Trump said.

“In total, during her term. It’s not even believable. She let in 13,099 convicted murderers. Some of them had murdered 10 people, some murdered seven, one murdered six. I’m looking at these. These are stone cold killers,” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump said that Kamala has handled the border so badly, that she should resign as Vice President. He also said that it is criminal what she has done with illegal immigration.

“She should resign the Vice Presidency and go home to California,” Trump said.

“She should go home in disgrace. What Kamala has done with illegal migrants is the biggest crime story of our time,” Trump continued.

Watch:

Trump 2024!

Photo of author
David Greyson

You can email David Greyson here, and read more of David Greyson's articles here.

 