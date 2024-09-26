President Trump Is Not Scheduled to Meet with Zelensky This Week — — Zelensky Lectures Trump in the Media While Trump Urges Peace and Diplomacy

President Donald Trump is not scheduled to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky this week during his trip to the United States.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Democrats, and Republican warmongers are intent on expanding Ukraine and NATO’s war against Russia.

President Trump wants peace. Globalist elites and their Democrat cohorts find Trump’s position unpalatable. They demand more war.

According to Russia Today, there is no meeting scheduled between Zelensky and Putin.

This comes after Zelensky campaigned against President Trump while traveling the US with Democrats this week.

While Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the United States begging for more U.S. taxpayer dollars and munitions, he appears to be using some of his time to stump for the Harris campaign and attack Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance on American soil.

Zelensky also joined Harris surrogate Democrat Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro for a tour of an ammunition factory in the Keystone State.

Zelensky had time for a sitdown interview with The New Yorker and directly went after Trump and Vance.

“My feeling is that Trump doesn’t really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how,” Zelensky said in the interview.

“With this war, oftentimes, the deeper you look at it the less you understand. I’ve seen many leaders who were convinced they knew how to end it tomorrow, and as they waded deeper into it, they realized it’s not that simple.”

Zelensky also belittled Vance, calling him “way too radical.”

US taxpayers have given $175 billion to Zelensky during his war with Russia. The US has no idea where the money went.

President Trump attacked Zelensky while he met with leaders at the UN this week.

Trump on Wednesday accused Zelensky of refusing to “make a deal” to end his country’s war with Russia.

France24 reported:

“We continue to give billions of dollars to a man who refuses to make a deal, Zelensky,” the Republican White House candidate said in sharply critical remarks at a campaign rally in North Carolina. “Every time he came to our country, he’d walk away with $60 billion,” Trump said, derisively describing the Ukrainian president as “probably the greatest salesman on Earth.” “What do you have left now?” Trump sneered. “The country is absolutely obliterated.”

The Biden-Harris regime is planning to announce an eye-watering $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington.

According to sources from Reuters, the U.S. government is scrambling to finalize a $5.6 billion military aid package from existing American weapons stocks before the September 30 fiscal year-end deadline.

This handout to Ukraine will be part of a larger $8 billion aid plan, which includes $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, allowing Biden’s regime to purchase more weapons from defense contractors for Ukraine, rather than pulling from already depleted U.S. reserves.

Read more: