JUST IN: Biden-Harris Regime Prepares Another $8 Billion in Military Aid for Ukraine During Zelensky’s Washington Visit—While Americans Struggle, Ukraine Gets Billions!

The Biden-Harris regime is once again prioritizing foreign interests over the well-being of American citizens, with plans to announce an eye-watering $8 billion in military aid for Ukraine during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s visit to Washington.

This massive giveaway comes as Americans continue to face economic hardships, skyrocketing inflation, and an unprecedented crisis at the southern border.

According to sources from Reuters, the U.S. government is scrambling to finalize a $5.6 billion military aid package from existing American weapons stocks before the September 30 fiscal year-end deadline.

This handout to Ukraine will be part of a larger $8 billion aid plan, which includes $2.4 billion under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, allowing Biden’s regime to purchase more weapons from defense contractors for Ukraine, rather than pulling from already depleted U.S. reserves.

While American cities are plagued by crime and struggling with economic recovery, the Biden administration continues its unchecked spending spree, sending precision-guided bombs, patrol boats, and artillery ammunition to a foreign nation.

What’s worse, many of these weapons are prohibited from being used in Russian territory. Otherwise, there will be a World War 3.

This means U.S. taxpayers are footing the bill for Ukraine’s defense while being assured that the weapons will not be used offensively.

As Americans continue to see record-high grocery bills, stagnant wages, and violent crime increasing in cities like Chicago and San Francisco, Biden’s regime prioritizes Zelensky’s war effort.

The regime is expected to announce even more military aid in the coming months, with no indication of when the faucet of taxpayer money will be turned off.

Since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Congress has approved nearly $175 billion in aid and military assistance for Ukraine.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations: