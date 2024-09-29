President Trump Forced to Downgrade Wisconsin Rally Venue as Biden-Harris Regime Use Resources to “Guard the Iranian President Who’s Looking to Kill Trump”

President Donald Trump announced that his Wisconsin rally had to be downsized because federal resources were diverted to protect the Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian, who has been linked to threats against Trump.

The rally, originally expected to draw tens of thousands, was relocated to a smaller venue, leaving many supporters turned away.

“We have a nice little room that probably holds 1,500, 2,000, maybe less. But there are thousands of people outside—40,000, 50,000—because this administration couldn’t give us the Secret Service necessary,” Trump told the packed crowd at the Prairie du Chien Area Arts Center.

“They’re guarding the Iranian President who’s looking to kill Trump. Can you believe it?”

Hundreds of Trump supporters lined up as early as 8 a.m., hours before the doors opened, braving the Wisconsin cold to catch a glimpse of the former president. However, the venue, forced to accommodate fewer attendees than anticipated, became a flashpoint of frustration among those who couldn’t get inside.

Trump’s claims that security resources were being diverted to protect the Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, who was attending his first UN General Assembly in New York.

Pezeshkian has been a vocal critic of the U.S. and Israel, going as far as accusing Israel of genocide and war crimes in Gaza.

“I aim to lay a strong foundation for my country’s entry into a new era, positioning it to play an effective and constructive role in the evolving global order,” Pezeshkian told the UNGA, per Al Jazeera.

“We seek peace for all and have no intention of conflict with any country … Iran opposes war and emphasises the need for an immediate cessation of military conflict in Ukraine,” Pezeshkian said.

“We are ready to engage with participants of the 2015 nuclear deal. If the deal’s commitments are implemented fully and in good faith, dialogue on other issues can follow,” he said.

U.S. intelligence officials confirmed earlier this week that Trump’s campaign had been briefed on Iranian threats against him.

The briefing, which was acknowledged in a statement sent to The Associated Press, involved potential plots against the former president. However, the intelligence agency declined to disclose whether the threats pertain to a new assassination plot or are linked to previously reported threats from Tehran.

It can be recalled that CNN reported that the Trump campaign was made aware of an Iranian assassination plot against Trump before the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. According to the report, the Secret Service ramped up security after receiving intel about the assassination plot.

The would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, had no connection to the Iranian assassination plot, according to CNN.

“Secret Service learned of the increased threat from this threat stream,” the official told CNN. “NSC directly contacted USSS at a senior level to be absolutely sure they continued to track the latest reporting. USSS shared this information with the detail lead, and the Trump campaign was made aware of an evolving threat. In response to the increased threat, Secret Service surged resources and assets for the protection of former President Trump. All of this was in advance of Saturday.”