Poll Finds Donald Trump Leading Kamala Harris Among Veterans by Double Digits Despite Smears From Democrats

Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris among military veterans by a whopping ten points, according to new polling.

This is one of the main reasons that Democrats and the media have now spent days trashing the Gold Star families that defended Donald Trump after they invited him to join them at Arlington National Cemetery.

The smears clearly haven’t worked.

Breitbart News reports:

Poll: Donald Trump Leads Kamala Harris Among Veterans by Double Digits, Despite Dem Smears

A 2024 presidential election poll released Thursday shows former President Donald Trump leading Vice President Kamala Harris among veterans by 10 percentage points — 51 percent to 41 percent.

The poll published by Semafor, showed that Democrat efforts to smear the former president’s support for veterans is not working.

Democrats recently accused Trump of using Arlington Cemetery as a campaign ad backdrop after Gold Star families invited him to participate in a solemn Labor Day ceremony honoring their loved ones who died in the Biden-Harris administration’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.

Trump laid a wreath in honor of the 13 service members who were killed, and afterwards met with their families in Section 60 (the section reserved for members of the Global Wars on Terror), as well as service members who were wounded during the disastrous withdrawal…

Democrats have also pushed a report that claimed that Trump called World War II veterans buried in Normandy, France, “suckers and losers” — despite no sources for the report going on the record.