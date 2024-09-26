Panama’s President Says Biden’s Open Border is Leaving Trail of ‘Decomposing Corpses’ in His Country (VIDEO)

The president of Panama has warned that Joe Biden’s open border policy is leading to a trail of “decomposing corpses” in his country.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly this week, President José Raúl Mulino said that migrants traveling through the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama are often failing to make it out alive and consequently leaving “decomposing corpses” for authorities to deal with.

He explained in his address:

Today Panama faces a huge problem due to its strategic location: illegal immigration through the Darién jungle, which is being used as a key for hundreds of thousands of migrants who have been fleeing from serious economic, political and social problems in search of the so-called American dream. … I ask you to see the magnitude of what is happening, because we feel that we do not have all the international support we need to face a situation that is so distressing from a humanitarian point of view, so costly in financial terms, so risky for our security, and so alarming because of the environmental devastation that we are being left with.

Mulino, who took office in July after winning the presidential election on a conservative platform, has made shutting down the migratory routes through the Darien Gap one of his key policies that he was elected on.

Successfully closing the Darien Gap, a dense, lawless stretch of jungle 60 miles wide, would go a long way to solving the invasion at the U.S. southern border, where over 10 million have entered the country since the Biden regime seized power in 2021.

While illegal immigrants come from many different countries, a growing proportion are coming from Venezuela through the Darien Gap. Many of these migrants are escaping the dire economic and humanitarian situation in that country, which has sadly never recovered from the consequences of Hugo Chavez's socialist revolution.