Panama Prepares for an Increase in Migrants through the Darien after Electoral Fraud in Venezuela

By Joana Campos

The recent electoral fraud in Venezuela, which has led to the disputed re-election of Nicolás Maduro, is generating concern in Panama, as a significant increase in the flow of Venezuelan migrants who will cross the dangerous Darien jungle on their way to the United States is anticipated. . The Panamanian president, José Raúl Mulino, has expressed his concern and the need to take measures to manage this situation.

In a press conference, Mulino stated: “I believe, and I hope I am wrong, that the flow of Venezuelans [through the Darién] is going to increase for obvious reasons. We also have to adopt the corresponding decisions to safeguard their lives, their integrity and give expeditious passage to people who want to emigrate to the United States.”

This statement underscores the anticipation of an increase in migration due to political instability in Venezuela.

So far this year, more than 200,000 people have crossed the Darien jungle, and two-thirds of these migrants are Venezuelans, according to official Panamanian figures. The Darién jungle, located on the border between Panama and Colombia, is one of the most dangerous routes for migrants due to its mighty rivers, wild animals and the presence of criminal groups that commit robberies, murders and rapes.

Panama and the United States signed an agreement on July 1 in which Washington undertakes to finance with six million dollars the deportation and expulsion of migrants from the Central American country who cross the Darien. However, Mulino clarified that he does not plan to repatriate anyone “by force.”