Overwatch: True the Vote Teams Up with Sheriff’s Offices across the Country to Provide LIVE-STREAMED SURVEILLANCE of Drop Boxes During 2024 Election

True the Vote made an exciting announcement on their X social media page on Tuesday, stating that they will be working with sheriff offices across the county to provide live-streamed surveillance footage of ballot boxes.

True the Vote describes itself as a leader in the effort to ensure free and fair elections in America. Our work focuses on empowering citizens to safeguard the electoral process and to protect their vote from fraud so their voice is not diminished

Catherine Engelbrecht, the founder of True the Vote, outlined the details in a video shared on the organization’s account, emphasizing that this collaboration aims to install camera equipment in key locations identified with the help of local sheriff’s departments.

“What we are doing at True the Vote is taking it an extra step, and working with sheriffs to identify areas that they will allow us to grant them camera equipment to monitor and live stream,” Engelbrecht explained, highlighting the necessity of transparency at the ballot box in order to restore faith in our electoral process in a time when trust is at an all-time low.

Engelbrecht highlighted the failures of previous election monitoring, particularly in battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin, where voters were wrongly assured that their ballot drop boxes would be under surveillance. “One of the many tragedies during the rigged 2020 election was that they did not follow through on those promises,” she stated.

From True the Vote:

BREAKING!After exposing a multi-state BALLOT TRAFFICKING scheme in 2020 involving DROP BOXES, and realizing States didn’t monitor them as required, @TrueTheVote is preparing to work with Sheriffs across the Country and roll out LIVE-STREAMED SURVEILLANCE of drop boxes! pic.twitter.com/Cswhu0ZYLj — True the Vote (@TrueTheVote) September 3, 2024

Following the 2020 election, numerous issues were reported at ballot boxes, particularly in battleground states, where procedural irregularities raised concerns about the legitimacy of the votes cast.

2022 findings reported by Gateway Pundit, showing damning video evidence from 13 ballot drop boxes in Michigan, revealed blatant ballot stuffing and systematic fraud that was ignored by mainstream media. The footage depicted multiple individuals depositing large stacks of ballots, a direct challenge to the integrity of our electoral process.

In addition to ballot stuffing, there were also legitimate concerns surrounding the lack of any documented chain of custody with ballots once they left their ballot boxes in states like Georgia.

As True the Vote embarks on this vital partnership with sheriffs across the nation, it sends the clear message that we will not stand idly by this time around while our electoral system is undermined. As citizens, we have the right to demand that our elections are fair and transparent, and any attempts to undermine that integrity must be met with vigorous opposition.

Let this initiative serve as a call to action for all Americans to remain vigilant and engaged, ensuring that our voices are heard and our votes count without question.

You can donate to True the Vote here.