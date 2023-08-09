NEVER FORGET… The Detroit Ballot Drop Box Footage from the 2020 Election – This Is Why Democrats Love Their Drop Boxes!

NEVER FORGET… The regime said there was no fraud. They attacked you if you questioned the impossible results. The condemned you if you pointed out the obvious – that America’s most popular president was “defeated” by a corrupt lifetime politician with dementia who did not campaign.

Last year, in 2022, The Gateway Pundit purchased video footage from 13 drop boxes in the Detroit area from the 2020 election. What we found was astonishing.

In early September 2022, The Gateway Pundit released a shocking video compilation of individuals and sometimes teams of people depositing stacks of ballots into absentee ballot drop boxes at Detroit’s satellite voting centers before the November 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up have been working with a team of investigators at MC4EI to uncover potential voter-related crimes and “irregularities” found on hundreds of hours of Detroit satellite office surveillance footage.

Thank you MC4EI for their investigative work on this.

