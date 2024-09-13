OOPS! Tim Walz Mistakenly Says Kamala Began Her Career as ‘Young Prostitutor’ (VIDEO)

by

The word is out that Kamala Harris is already regretting picking Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate and his latest slip-up is unlikely to make things any better.

During a campaign speech in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Thursday, where their campaign is desperately trying to win back the disaffected Muslim vote, Walz remarked that Harris had begun his career as a “young prostitutor.”

He intended to say “young prosecutor.”

Walz did not acknowledge or correct his mistake, as you will see in the clip below.

While there is no evidence that Harris ever actively prostituted herself, the remark was still a bit close to the bone, given her affair with former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who was 30 years her senior.

As a leading figure in California politics, her relationship with Brown was instrumental in her rise as a prosecutor and her eventual election as the District Attorney of San Francisco, Attorney General of California, and eventually the state’s junior senator.

Just this week, unearthed footage of the pair at an event back in 1995 showed her stunned reaction when somebody asked if she was his daughter.

“No, I’m not,” a stunned-looking Harris replied.

Fast forward a few decades and Harris now successfully ousted Joe Biden and the only thing standing in her way from becoming the next president of the United States is Donald Trump.

