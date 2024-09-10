“Excuse Me, Are You His Daughter?” – Watch This Newly Unearthed Video of Married San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown with His Side Piece Kamala Harris in 1995

Never forget that Kamala Harris launched her political career in the bedroom as married Mayor Willie Brown’s mistress.

Democrats picked Kamala Harris as their presidential candidate in July in a silent coup of the sitting president, Joe Biden.

And, of course, the legacy media’s obedient stenographers pushed forward with their fresh Kamala narrative, not questioning what had just taken place.

Kamala Harris is best known for being former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown’s much younger sidepiece.

NEW: I have obtained another Photo of @KamalaHarris at 29 kissing then married Willie Brown (60) at one of Brown’s political functions. This is from the November 8th, 1995 edition of the San Luis Obispo County Telegram Tribune. Look at her kissing a married man. The same… pic.twitter.com/t5yaHGMMgz — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) August 1, 2024

Mayor Willie Brown admitted in 2020 to an extramarital affair with Kamala Harris.

Brown also admitted to giving Harris her first official state job.

A December 1995 clip from ABC shows Kamala Harris with Willie Brown.

“Excuse me, are you his daughter?” a woman ask Kamal Harris.

Harris looks stunned: “No, I’m not.”

WATCH: