The Ongoing Kamala and Joe Border Crisis – Texas DPS Pursue Illegal Alien Smuggler on High-Speed Chase (VIDEO)

Kamala and Biden’s America.

Texas DPS went on a high-speed pursuit of an illegal alien smuggler in Webb County earlier this week. The smuggler, Romeo Elias, dangerously drove through traffic in a Chrysler 300 in an attempt to avoid capture.

After losing control of the vehicle, he eventually crashed into an electrical pole. Elias and the illegal aliens he was smuggling ran out of the vehicle. Elias was caught after hiding in the bed of a random pickup truck. He was arrested and charged with human smuggling. The seven illegals that were with him were handed over to the Border Patrol.

Watch:

9/23: A smuggler in a Chrysler 300 led @TxDPS Troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Webb County. During the pursuit, the smuggler, Romeo Elias from Laredo, recklessly drove in and out of traffic to evade law enforcement. Elias eventually lost control and crashed into an… pic.twitter.com/56OQktdvOa — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 26, 2024

Texas DPS has been hard at work to defend Texas against illegal immigration. TGP reported last week they encountered “special interest” illegals that paid $12 thousand to cross the Rio Grande into the United States.

Watch:

INTERVIEW VIDEO: @TxDPS Troopers interviewed a group of special interest immigrants from Turkey. One of the males spoke English and stated they each paid 12K to cross from Mexico & found a sponsor in New Jersey through a ‘network.’ When asked what a sponsor means, the male… https://t.co/Ad3emCiabz pic.twitter.com/wIhkJQzeEA — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 20, 2024

Texas has been very successful with Operation Lone Star, which was launched in 2021 by Republican Governor Greg Abbott. Its primary goal is to slow down the flow of illegal drugs like fentanyl into the US, while also pursuing human smugglers and illegal aliens from entering or staying in the State of Texas.

The Federal Government has failed to act on its Constitutional duties to protect the US from invasion under Article IV, Section 4.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Vice President Kamala Harris visited the southern border this past week after willfully keeping it wide open for illegal aliens to enter the US and put its citizens in danger for the last four years. A report from ICE shows just how dangerous a lot of these people are and the threat they pose to the United States.