Kamala/Biden Border Chaos-Texas DPS Encounter “Special Interest” Groups, Say They Pay $12 Thousand to Cross Rio Grande (VIDEO)

This is the reality of the Biden/Harris regime. The southern border is still wide open. The media tries to make the public forget, so let’s remind everyone.

Texas DPS encountered 8 “special interest” illegals at the southern border in the rural Normandy area of Texas.

Some of these illegals were from Turkey and told the DPS troopers that they paid $12 thousand to cross the Rio Grande into the US. This included finding a “sponsor” within the US to help them once they cross the border. One of the illegals was asked what a sponsor was. He replied, “They take care of our expenses and everything while we are in there legally.”

Watch:

INTERVIEW VIDEO: @TxDPS Troopers interviewed a group of special interest immigrants from Turkey. One of the males spoke English and stated they each paid 12K to cross from Mexico & found a sponsor in New Jersey through a ‘network.’ When asked what a sponsor means, the male… https://t.co/Ad3emCiabz pic.twitter.com/wIhkJQzeEA — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 20, 2024

Texas DPS has been working tirelessly to protect their State, which also helps keep the US safer too. TGP reported that earlier this week, the DPS found 16 illegals in a trailer that had a false wall with a compartment to hide illegal aliens.

Watch:

VIDEO: TXDPS Troopers Find 16 Illegal Immigrants Inside Trailer False Wall 9/16: A @TxDPS Trooper stopped a Ford F-250 towing a cargo trailer on US 77 in Kenedy County. During the stop, the driver, Anthony Jhonson of Houston, consented to a search of the trailer. During that… pic.twitter.com/wwvcnwdxyA — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) September 19, 2024

The US Constitution has been disrespected and trampled by the Biden/Harris regime. They have intentionally left the border open and ignored Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution, which gives them the authority to close the border.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Since January 2021, an estimated 15 million illegals have entered the US under Biden-Harris.