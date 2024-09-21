Kamala/Biden Border Chaos-Texas DPS Encounter “Special Interest” Groups, Say They Pay $12 Thousand to Cross Rio Grande (VIDEO)

Texas DPS Stop “Special Interest” Illegals at Southern Border, September 2024

This is the reality of the Biden/Harris regime. The southern border is still wide open. The media tries to make the public forget, so let’s remind everyone.

Texas DPS encountered 8 “special interest” illegals at the southern border in the rural Normandy area of Texas.

Some of these illegals were from Turkey and told the DPS troopers that they paid $12 thousand to cross the Rio Grande into the US. This included finding a “sponsor” within the US to help them once they cross the border. One of the illegals was asked what a sponsor was. He replied, “They take care of our expenses and everything while we are in there legally.”

Watch:

Texas DPS has been working tirelessly to protect their State, which also helps keep the US safer too. TGP reported that earlier this week, the DPS found 16 illegals in a trailer that had a false wall with a compartment to hide illegal aliens.

Watch:

The US Constitution has been disrespected and trampled by the Biden/Harris regime. They have intentionally left the border open and ignored Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution, which gives them the authority to close the border.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence,” Article IV, Section 4 of the US Constitution.

Since January 2021, an estimated 15 million illegals have entered the US under Biden-Harris.

