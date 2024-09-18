OMG: REVEALED: Both Men Involved in Trump Assassination Attempts Identified as ActBlue Donors

O’Keefe Media Group on Tuesday revealed that both individuals involved in the assassination attempts – Thomas Crooks and Ryan Routh – were identified as ActBlue donors.

James O’Keefe previously brought attention to the ActBlue donation mules in a report.

Last year Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) sent off a letter to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) demanding an investigation into the hundreds of thousands of small donations adding up to millions of dollars given to ActBlue in the past two elections.

On July 13 Thomas Crooks climbed on top of a roof and took 8 shots at President Trump and rallygoers at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Trump was grazed in the ear and one rallygoer was fatally shot.

On Sunday, Ryan Routh pushed the muzzle of his rifle through the fence line at Trump’s golf course before a Secret Service agent fired at him.

Per O’Keefe Media Group:

Thomas Matthew Crooks, the man who fired at Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, and Ryan Wesley Routh, who made an apparent assassination attempt against Trump in Florida, have both been identified as ActBlue donors. On July 13, 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks led an open fire on Donald Trump in an attempt to assassinate him at a Trump Rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Despite being a registered Republican, Crooks donated $15 to ActBlue in 2021, according to the Federal Election Commision (FEC) website. On September 15, 2024, Ryan Wesley Routh was caught with a rifle at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. He was soon after apprehended by authorities. Routh’s connections also extend to ActBlue, where he has donated a total of roughly $140 since 2018, according to FEC data. Since 2004, ActBlue has amassed over $15 billion, with disturbing patterns in donation records—elderly individuals’ names and addresses are frequently used without their knowledge, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the organization.

WATCH: