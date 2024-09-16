Ohio’s RINO Gov. Mike DeWine Confirms All 30 Anti-Haitian ‘Bomb Threats’ Were a Hoax, Most Came From Overseas (VIDEO)

Ohio’s RINO Governor Mike DeWine has confirmed that all the alleged “bomb threats” against schools across the state have turned out to be a hoax.

The reports of bomb threats have been aggressively shared by Democrats and left-wing activists following outrage over reports that Haitian migrants have been eating people’s animals and pets in the state.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, DeWine added that many of the supposed threats appear to have come from overseas:

There have been at least 33 separate bomb threats, each one of which has been responded to, and each one of whom has been found as a hoax. So, 33 threats, 33 hoaxes. I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all. We know that people are very, very concerned, and we have taken some actions, and in a moment I'll let Andy Wilson go into more detail. But we've moved resources into Springfield. So I want to say to the parents in Springfield, these hoaxes, these threats have all been hoaxes. None of them have panned out. We have people, unfortunately, overseas who are taking these actions. Some of them are coming from one particular country. We think that this is, you know, one more opportunity to mess with the United States, and they're continuing to do that. So we cannot let the bad guys win. Our schools must remain open.

It is not clear which country DeWine was referring to.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says there were 33 bomb threats against Springfield schools that all turned out to be hoaxes and originated from "overseas." Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them? pic.twitter.com/NKyhUJZwrz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

DeWine's statements will come as a disappointment to left-wing activists, many of whom were jumping on the bomb threats and trying to blame them on Donald Trump.

We have zero examples of Haitians eating cats but 7-8 bomb threats and one threatened mass shooting by right-wingers who think Haitians are eating cats At this point a Haitian could eat 20 cats tomorrow and the right would still be the most barbaric party in this controversy — Swann Marcus (@SwannMarcus89) September 15, 2024

Yet like so many Democratic Party narratives, they all turned out to be a hoax.