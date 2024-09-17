Ohio Woman Accused of Fatally Stabbing Toddler Outside Grocery Store Ruled Incompetent – Will NOT Stand Trial at This Time

Bionca Ellis, a 33-year-old woman from Ohio, has been declared incompetent to stand trial for the fatal stabbing of three-year-old Julian Wood. The tragic event occurred in a grocery store parking lot, where Ellis allegedly attacked the toddler and his mother, Margot Wood.

Judge John Russo has mandated that Ellis receive in-patient treatment to evaluate her mental health and determine whether she can regain competency to proceed with legal proceedings. As a result, the case has been temporarily suspended.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on the horrifying attack that took place in June when Ellis, having “grabbed” a knife from a nearby thrift store, “randomly” targeted Julian and Margot as they exited the grocery store.

Emergency services rushed both victims to a local hospital. Tragically, despite medical efforts, Julian succumbed to his injuries, while Margot sustained non-life-threatening injuries and has since recovered.

Ellis was indicted on multiple charges, including one count of aggravated murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of tampering with evidence, among several other charges.

In a statement from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley expressed his condolences to the family of Julian Wood, stating that he would do everything in his power to bring justice to the family. “As a father, I could not begin to imagine this grief, but I can promise that we will do everything in our power to bring justice for Julian Wood and the Wood family,” he said.

As the case moves forward, the court will continue to assess Ellis’s mental state and whether she can stand trial for her heinous actions. The uncertainty surrounding her competency raises significant questions about accountability and the justice system’s handling of violent criminals with mental health issues.

Watch the local news reports from WKYC Channel 3: