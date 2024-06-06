HORROR: Ohio Woman with Rap Sheet Fatally Stabs 3-Year-Old Boy, Injures His Mother in Grocery Store Parking Lot

A Cleveland, Ohio woman with a rap sheet stabbed a woman and her toddler in a grocery store parking lot on Tuesday.
The 38-year-old mother survived but her 3-year-old son died from his injuries.
Bionca Ellis, 32, grabbed a knife from a thrift store and followed Margot Wood and her toddler son Julian Wood around in the grocery store before stabbing them in a Giant Eagle parking lot in North Olmstead.
Authorities called the stabbing a “random” attack.
“The investigation into the motive in this attack is still ongoing, but everything learned thus far points that this was a random act of violence,” police said.
Bionca Ellis was arrested on May 30 for a probation violation but she was released.
“According to Det. Sgt. Beck, Ellis was arrested May 30 after officers investigating an incident at Walmart discovered she was wanted for a probation violation.” – WOIO reported.
Ellis was charged last year with stealing from a Walmart.
According to WOIO, Ellis was charged with aggravated murder in connection with the fata stabbing and is being held on a $1 million bond. Additional charges are pending.
WOIO reported:
The 3-year-old boy who was stabbed at the Giant Eagle Monday afternoon has died from his injuries, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. He was identified as Julian Wood.
The stabbing happened just after 3 p.m. in the grocery store parking lot on Lorain Road in North Olmsted.
The child’s mother, Margot Wood, 38, of North Olmsted, was also stabbed.
When North Olmsted police arrived on scene, several officers immediately gave first aid to both victims.
EMS transported Julian and his mother to St. John Medical Center, where Julian died from his injuries.
Margot was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and police said she is expected to physically recover.