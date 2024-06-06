HORROR: Ohio Woman with Rap Sheet Fatally Stabs 3-Year-Old Boy, Injures His Mother in Grocery Store Parking Lot

A Cleveland, Ohio woman with a rap sheet stabbed a woman and her toddler in a grocery store parking lot on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old mother survived but her 3-year-old son died from his injuries.

Bionca Ellis, 32, grabbed a knife from a thrift store and followed Margot Wood and her toddler son Julian Wood around in the grocery store before stabbing them in a Giant Eagle parking lot in North Olmstead.

Authorities called the stabbing a “random” attack.

“The investigation into the motive in this attack is still ongoing, but everything learned thus far points that this was a random act of violence,” police said.

Updated Press Release and Mayor's Statement pic.twitter.com/afRO9NeFju — City of North Olmsted (@NorthOlmsted_OH) June 4, 2024

Bionca Ellis was arrested on May 30 for a probation violation but she was released.

“According to Det. Sgt. Beck, Ellis was arrested May 30 after officers investigating an incident at Walmart discovered she was wanted for a probation violation.” – WOIO reported.

Ellis was charged last year with stealing from a Walmart.

According to WOIO, Ellis was charged with aggravated murder in connection with the fata stabbing and is being held on a $1 million bond. Additional charges are pending.

WOIO reported: