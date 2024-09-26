NYC Mayor Eric Adams Fires Back, Claims He’s Being Targeted by Biden’s Federal Government for Allegedly ‘Defending’ New Yorkers Against Illegal Aliens

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted by a federal grand jury on criminal charges.

The indictment, which is expected to be unsealed today, Thursday, marks the culmination of a months-long investigation into the mayor’s alleged involvement in a web of corruption and illegal foreign donations, potentially implicating powerful interests spanning across six foreign nations.

While the details of the charges remain under wraps for now, sources close to the investigation revealed that Adams is suspected of accepting illegal contributions from foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.

The allegations have already triggered a crisis within the mayor’s administration, leading to the raids, resignations of several top officials, and a barrage of subpoenas.

Here is a timeline of events in the federal investigation into Mayor Eric Adams and his inner circle via ABC 7 NY:

November 2, 2023 – The FBI launches a major investigation into Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign, starting with a search of key figures’ homes. Federal agents search the Brooklyn residence of Brianna Suggs, a top fundraiser for Adams, and the New Jersey home of Rana Abbasova, the mayor’s international affairs aide. That same day, Adams flies to Washington, D.C., only to abruptly return to New York, canceling meetings scheduled with the White House.



November 6, 2023 – Mayor Adams faces direct scrutiny as the FBI seizes his personal electronic devices, including his iPad and cell phone. Sources indicate that investigators are looking into whether Adams’ campaign received illegal foreign donations from Turkey.



February 29, 2024 – The FBI continues its investigation, this time focusing on Winnie Greco, Adams’ Director of Asian Affairs. Federal agents search her Bronx home as part of the ongoing probe.



April 5, 2024 – The FBI is investigating whether Mayor Adams received free upgrades on Turkish Airlines flights during his 2021 mayoral campaign,



July 2024 – The federal investigation heats up, with grand jury subpoenas issued to Adams in what sources describe as a corruption probe. Prosecutors are reportedly looking into whether the mayor’s campaign pressured the fire department to expedite inspections of the new Turkish consulate in exchange for donations from Turkey.



September 4, 2024 – The investigation reaches Adams’ inner circle. FBI agents search the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and her fiancé, Schools Chancellor David Banks, who had his phones seized. They also search the Queens home of Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, along with business consultant Terence Banks, confiscating various electronic devices.



September 5, 2024 – Four high-ranking NYPD officials, including NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and his twin brother James Caban, are subpoenaed by federal investigators. Tim Pearson, a close advisor to Mayor Adams, also has his phone seized.



September 12, 2024 – Commissioner Caban resigns, citing the ongoing investigations as a “distraction” to the city’s work. His departure signals further fallout from the expanding probe.



September 14, 2024 – Lisa Zornberg, Chief Counsel at City Hall, resigns after advising Mayor Adams on legal strategy for over a year. In a brief letter, Zornberg states she can no longer serve effectively in her role, raising questions about the legal stability surrounding the Adams administration.



September 16, 2024 – The FBI arrests two retired FDNY chiefs, Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino, as part of a year-long corruption investigation connected to the probe into Mayor Adams’ administration.



September 20, 2024 – Federal prosecutors issue a subpoena to Molly Schaeffer, the director overseeing New York City’s Office for Asylum Seekers, further expanding the scope of the investigation into City Hall operations.



September 21, 2024 – Federal agents search the home of Interim NYPD Commissioner Thomas Donlon. Though Donlon claims the search is unrelated to the police department, its timing raises eyebrows.



September 23, 2024 – New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan announces his resignation, effective by January 2025. Vasan insists his decision is to spend more time with family and denies any connection to the federal investigation.



September 24, 2024 – Another major figure steps down as New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks announces his retirement, adding to the growing list of high-level resignations amid the ongoing probe.



September 24, 2024 – The FBI expanded its investigation into possible illegal foreign donations, focusing on Adams’ suspicious connections with at least six foreign countries, including Turkey, Israel, China, Qatar, South Korea, and Uzbekistan.



September 25, 2024 – Mayor Eric Adams is indicted by a grand jury in the federal corruption investigation, marking a pivotal moment in the probe that has rocked his administration.



This comes after Adams has slammed Biden’s border policy indirectly by claiming that the migrant crisis is ‘destroying’ the city.

Recall that Mayor Adams, who was en route to Washington DC, to complain to the Biden regime about New York’s migrant crisis after five Democratic mayors sent a letter to Biden, was informed of the raid while in transit. In a swift response, he canceled his meetings and made an immediate return to New York.

Democrat Mayor Eric Adams was on his way to Washington DC to complain to the Obama/Biden regime about New York’s migrant crisis so the FBI raided the home of his top fundraiser AT THE SAME TIME. Adams canceled the meetings and returned to NYC. See how this works? — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) November 2, 2023

Last December, New York City Mayor Eric Adams went to Washington, DC, for the 10th time to plead for help from Biden but admitted, “help is not on its way.”

“I did not leave with optimism,” Adams said to reporters.

“I left with the cold reality that help is not on the way in the immediate future. It is going to be, at this moment, it’s going to be up to New Yorkers and this administration to continue to navigate this challenge that we’re facing.”

We did not ask for this national crisis and we will do our part to help resolve it — but we can’t do it alone. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) December 8, 2023

In a defiant video statement recorded at his official residence, Adams addressed the charges head-on, refusing to step down from his position.

He vehemently denied the charges, calling them “entirely false” and “based on lies.”

He has portrayed himself as the target of a politically motivated witch hunt, accusing Biden’s federal government of retaliating against him for his outspoken criticism of Washington’s handling of immigration policies.

Transcript of his statement:

“My fellow New Yorkers, it is now my belief that the federal government intends to charge me with crimes. If so, these charges will be entirely false, based on lies. But they would not be surprising. I always knew that if I stood my ground for all of you, I would become a target, and a target I became. For months, leaks and rumors have been aimed at me in an attempt to undermine my credibility and paint me as guilty. Just this past week, they searched the home of our new police commissioner, looking for documents from 20 years ago, just one week after he joined my administration. Enough. I will fight these injustices with every ounce of my strength and spirit. If I’m charged, I know I am innocent. I will request an immediate trial so New Yorkers can hear the truth. New Yorkers know my story. They know where I come from. I have been fighting injustice my entire life. That fight has continued as your mayor. Despite our police, when the federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded the shelter system with no relief, I put the people of New York before party and politics.” Trending: MSNBC Does Election Focus Group With Michigan Union Workers – Things Don’t Go as Planned (VIDEO) Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case. I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations. But I have been facing these lies for months, ever since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started. Yet, the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake, you elected me to lead this city, and lead it, I will. I humbly ask for your prayers and your patience as we see this through. God bless you, and God bless the city of New York.”

WATCH: