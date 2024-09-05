Kamala’s America: Newly Obtained Documents Reveal Government Officials Knew about Venezuelan Gang Apartment Takeover in Aurora for WEEKS and Did NOTHING

Recent letters obtained by the Denver Gazette reveal that both government officials and CBZ Management, the company responsible for the Aurora apartment complex recently overtaken by Venezuelan gangs, were aware of the troubling circumstances weeks in advance – yet officials failed to take the necessary action to ensure public safety, even attempting to downplay the issue.

On August 28, a letter directed to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser highlighted the severity of the situation when it reported that CBZ Management had been alerted to the fact that the Aurora apartment complex had been “forcibly taken control of by gang(s)” of Venezuelan invaders.

Instead of promptly investigating these claims, city officials downplayed the matter, dismissing the complaints as “diversionary tactics” and “alternative narratives.” This refusal to confront the matter is a blatant attempt at protecting the democrat’s political objective that favors the mass influx of migrants across the border in order to amass illegal votes—a narrative that clearly places political gain over public safety.

This information further raises significant concerns regarding the integrity and priorities of our government at both the local and federal level. It’s increasingly apparent that power hungry leaders value illegal votes from invading populations more than the safety and well-being of the citizens.

The correspondence to Attorney General Weiser also includes feedback regarding the effectiveness of the Aurora Police Department’s response to the harrowing conditions surrounding the apartment complex. A consent decree with the Colorado Attorney General’s office had evidently hampered law enforcement efforts, leading to inadequate handling of the alarming reports.

The letter stated that “Our clients have, for several months, complained to the Aurora Police Department and the Aurora Code Enforcement Division about the lawlessness surrounding the Aurora Multi-Family Projects. For the most part, the response has been very little and totally ineffective.”

The law firm representing the affected clients noted that the gangs effectively took over the complex on June 27, an event that appears to have been largely ignored or minimized by local authorities. Such ineffective policing measures continue to exacerbate public fears and anxieties, underscoring a systemic failure to address rampant gang activity and the risks it poses to residents.

The situation corresponds to a previous report from the Gateway Pundit, which detailed the displacement of multiple families from their apartments in the Aurora complex. City officials had originally blamed the displacement on a “code violation,” in another attempt to cover up the full story. However, City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky publicly refuted these claims, declaring them to be blatant lies. She echoed reports indicating that the circumstances were far more serious, asserting that the majority of the problems surrounding the complex were gang-related rather than mere code infractions.

The failure of government officials to address the serious gang activity at the Aurora apartment complex is a glaring example of a troubling trend where public safety is encumbered by alternative political motives, further eroding the trust that citizens place in their leaders.